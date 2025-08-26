Horoscope: Pay Attention To Your Live Life For A Better Companionship Is The Advise For Cancer Today | Read Astrological Prediction For August 26

Astrological Predictions For August 26, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. So what if plans that you had earlier made have not materialised. You will make a reassessment today, and by mid-day, you will sort out a lot of things which will boost your confidence. Such is life, and you have to keep on trying until you succeed. Romance is in the air and your adventurous spirit will boost the confidence of your sweetheart. You are likely to have a practical approach towards money matters during the first half.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Today will be a day of nostalgia as all your good memories bring a smile to your face. You might encounter a few problems that will drive you to the edge of the cliff. Today you will have to plan activities very smartly. You will have to gear up your day by lining up things that are on your priority list. While you are in good health, it will be possible for you to address many things at once.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You will spend more time with your beloved or partner. You will feel happy for such moments. Those who are unmarried would also want to get married or engaged. Happiness after spending money for the right things at the right time will add value to your life. On the whole, it’s going to be the day when you will be spending money for your own happiness. Your logical and practical self will both help you manage things at office work well.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Work is heavy so you might not be able to pay due attention to your love life, resulting in an upset mood for your beloved. By and large, the day is not going to let you spend a single penny based on your impulse, thus, you will be able to be happy on the financial front. Your mind to be active and completely focused on work today. Hence, you might be in a mood for research related to work or work development.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Spending time with your beloved may be your priority as you may wind up work early. A happy, cheerful, and blissful day as you may feel special in the company of your sweetheart. Self-employed personnel or freelancers may earn well. With stars favoring you for the day, you may keep a tight fist on your expenses. It may not be a hectic day at work as there may be no ups and downs. You may not be laden with work as your colleagues.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. This enjoyment of mutual company will make you feel good. Besides, the practical decisions which you take today too could be important. Today you are likely to be very calculative, logical and analytical. There will be a strong desire to organize things in life and as a result to which, you will also be working on your finances. You may be very energetic and highly practical today. Try to make the best out of this day.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. As you may get preoccupied with other thoughts you may not be able to give due attention to your beloved. Don’t hesitate to seek help from friends and loved ones. Impulsive spending may compel you to think twice before investing or squandering money. However, your basic nature and stars may help in curbing reckless spending. Rolling stone gathers no moss! Don’t get static in your profession! If situations don’t favor you this may be the right time to push.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. An interesting day at the office may end with a nice and warm evening with someone special. It may all depend on how special you make it in the company of your beloved. Financial gains may make you happy. A practical approach may refrain from impulsive spending. At work, things may get challenging as your colleagues may compete with you. However, competing in good spirits may be healthy but don't move away from making efforts for the day.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Your love life may remain demanding, to which you would not be able to pay attention. You will have to take care of this point. You should ensure that you manage to handle your partner's emotions. Superiors are likely to favour you and may put your name ahead for the appraisals. If you are in the business, you are going to achieve new heights, obviously that would also mean more money.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. You may wish to spend some good time in the company of close friends or family. This may give you immense joy. Businessmen may be able to make pragmatic decisions that may influence your finances positively. Overall, it may be a progressive day at the financial front. Professionally it may be the time to pull up your socks and start getting a bit serious about your career and goals. However, the latter part of the day may be quite relaxing.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Your day will remain uneventful from the perspective of a love relationship. When luck is not in favour, one must try and work harder in order to set things right. If you build solid ground at job or in business, you will be able to build solid ground for financial progress. It is the best day to have a look at the past and finish off pending social and official work.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Your love life may go very smoothly and you may receive a lot of love from your beloved. This is going to give you support and happiness. The developments on the love front will be different from those on the personal front. While your focus will be on spending money, flow of income isn’t likely to be much. You may find yourself agreeing to what others feel and believe, be it home or office.