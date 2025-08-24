Horoscope: Moon in Leo Brings Love, Harmony, and Smart Money Moves Today | Read Astrological Prediction For August 24

Astrological Predictions For August 24, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You will leave your partner ecstatic with the intensity of your love. You will be happy to help others and will not mind helping them financially too. You are advised to be sure of financial returns of investments done today. It is better to be calculative than ignorant. Your talent, skill, intelligence will fetch quick progress and will be highly appreciated. Your brilliance will give a considerable push to your career. It will give you mental satisfaction.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You are advised to be extra careful and calculative before taking any financial decision that’s related to the commodity or stock market. Gambling must be avoided, else it will turn out to be a bitter experience. Only routine stuff will occupy your mind today. You will be ready to simplify your assignments. Avoid anything that requires more than casual attention. Try to stay away from complex projects as it would be difficult for you to pay attention to quality.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Today looks rather good on the financial front. However, you must not hanker after money, or you may be disappointed. Just carry on your routine work, and put money matters in the background. You will establish a strong association with famous and influential people from different groups. You may also find yourself busy in administrative activities such as documentation. Meeting with different people will enrich your knowledge and management skill.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Your loved one will be happy and satisfied being with you. You will feel that you are spending the most amazing time with your loved one as you will understand your partner’s interests and need to have space. Planets indicate that today is a good day to invest money in fixed deposit or government schemes, because they are likely to give you better returns. Overall, the day is quite favourable for you.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Your beloved will find you appealing and pleasing. You want to be with your partner or his/her family. A family union or get-together with your spouse is on the cards. You are also likely to do shopping with your near and dear ones. You are likely to feel a strong desire to collect money to lead a luxurious lifestyle. You will be generous with your money, and people close to you will benefit.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Don't be extravagant in spending money on your beloved as it may burn a hole in your pocket. Try to be moderate and adopt shared values and shared responsibilities. You are advised to avoid using your credit card, and if you wish to purchase something important, use your savings fund. Money may be spent on health. Today, you may have your priorities all mixed up. You will lack confidence in what you do.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Make sure that you are not rude while talking to your spouse or beloved. You are likely to grab some government projects which will prove to be financially beneficial for you today. Besides, the contacts you have made in your career will also prove beneficial. Your team spirit will be highly appreciated. You will be able to showcase your talents well and you will be immediately rewarded for all the hard work that you have put in.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You are likely to be busy in your professional life and may not be able to give time to your sweetheart. You may not be happy with certain issues. As a result, your love life may take a backseat. The planets are likely to favour you today if you wish to tap international markets. People in top positions in other companies will also fetch you business which will be mutually profitable.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Today if you get a chance, you would like to work with people living in far-flung places, maybe even out of the country. Such projects will bring in a lot of monetary benefits. Armed with confidence, energy, and vitality, you will be able to achieve the day's target. Your superiors will take a note of your hard work and there will be a marked improvement in your relations with them. Your sincerity, honesty, and diligence will eventually pay off in the long run.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. If you happen to be facing problems regarding ancestral property, today you must take those problems very seriously and sort them out, otherwise the more you delay the more will be your loss. You will be in an irritable mood and even the most trivial matters will frustrate you. You are advised to make sure that your outbursts do not create problems between you and others at the office. Keep your temper under check.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You cannot unnecessarily impose things on your loved one. Avoid arguments with your beloved as it may have repercussions of enormous proportions. You will deal with challenging situations on the financial front comfortably because you tend to think rationally. The wish to save more money, however, will not be too strong. You may not keep patience at the workplace. Therefore, you are strictly advised to avoid unnecessary arguments.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is in Leo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You are concerned about your love life. There will be no respite and you'll have to match the expectations and demands. Today you will not be able to plan your finances efficiently but at least, you will have a clear idea about your situation. You will not blow up your money wastefully. The workflow will be huge and you have to handle huge responsibilities. You tend to understand a lot of grizzled matters related to your work thoroughly.