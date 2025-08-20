Horoscope: Good Times For Leo As Your Sincere And Serious Mindset Will Fetch You Admiration From Colleagues | Read Astrological Prediction For August 20

Astrological Predictions For August 20, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. There may be excitement in your love life as you may share some close moments with your beloved. You may get passionate and thrilled to experiment with new ways to satisfy your partner. Financial matters may not be your priority for the day. It may be an average day. Speculative deals may need to be avoided. Don’t expect happy endings in the office. There may be times when you may lose your temper. However, maintaining a cool temperament may help.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Be careful with your words as they may heal as well as hurt! Control your emotions as true love needs commitment and long-term dedication. Avoid thinking intensely about your finances as commercial instincts may be partly active today. The situation at the work front may get challenging as managing an excessive workload along with tough decision making may be the most difficult part of the day. However, things may get under your tight rein at the end of the day.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You may expect a gala time with your sweetheart after a hard day at the workplace. Colorful attire, rocking music, and an exotic location may create a soothing effect in your mind. You may get good opportunities to enhance your finances. Plan short term financial plans lest they may prove futile in the long run. The day may be supportive as far as professional matters are concerned. You may discover important information through thorough research in your field.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. You may use your extra time to catch up with your family members. A compromising nature may nurture your love relationship. Despite expenses, you may breathe a sigh of relief as there may be enough funds for contingency needs. Make sure you keep a tight fist to maintain a balance sheet. Not much work at the office may make you feel free to take on heavy responsibilities. Although, you may need to check whether you do not any pending tasks on hand.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. There may be a feeling of happiness and contentment as you may share some pleasant moments with your sweetheart. Champagne, chocolates, and snacks may make your evening romantic. Despite expenses exceeding income, your financial graph may not look bad. However, you may need to keep your investments on hold for the day. Your amazing performance may catch the attention of your seniors and colleagues. It may be time to display your talents in the meeting chamber.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You may get critical of your beloved’s attitude as there may be some dissatisfaction. This may make your partner feel indifferent towards you. Learn to handle the situation as things may go haywire. A favorable day for financial negotiations. Past efforts and investments may pay off well. There may be ups and downs in the workplace. Success may follow by setting goals. Moreover, luck may continue to favor you as you may successfully be able to implement plans.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Avoid confrontations if you wish to be a part of a stable relationship. However, getting committed may leave no space for misunderstandings. You may not get the time to sneak peek into your finances due to excessive workload. An ambitious nature may make you feel like a rockstar as you may get into the mood of achieving anything. Although, you may get disappointed to discover that there may be not enough time at hand to achieve your goals.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. There may be good times provided you and your partner express love and not anxiety. Make sure you get vocal about each other’s feelings for a long-lasting relationship. As the day advances you may progress on the financial front. There may be cash inflows from expected and unexpected avenues. Professionally you may find it easy to get things done. So make sure you don’t call it quits out of haste as quitters never win and winners never quit!

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Romance may be at the peak as you may be filled with vigor and vitality. Your confidence may boost your beloved’s trust and sympathy. Monetarily you may focus on accumulated income and find ways to double your finances. However, you may need to keep a constraint on your expenses to save more. Nothing may go wrong on the professional front as luck may shine brightly on you. You may be energized as the position of planets may empower you with all their vigor.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You may pamper your beloved by fulfilling their silly demands. Nothing can get better than this as it may bring happiness in your love life. You may look out for ways to enhance your income. But all the same, you may need to strive harder to earn more profits. At work, you may not be in a great mood. You may insist on quality over quantity. Therefore, avoid embarking on tasks that may demand brain work as there may be chances of mistakes.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Your partner’s romantic mood may titillate your senses. Although it may get necessary for them to do something extraordinary or ultra-exciting to stimulate your romantic mood. It may be an average time for finances and a bit delicate as medical expenses may burn a hole in your pocket. The well-placed astral configuration may make the day worthwhile at work. Appreciation from seniors and support from colleagues may boost your spirits. However, you may need to scrutinize the situation before launching a new project.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You may need to seek advice from your family and partner for issues that may be close to your heart. There may be indications of a small get together at home. You may intend to invest in books or musical instruments. It may be a day for relaxation as you may spend time on entertainment. However, your feelings may collide with each other making you a victim of an emotional avalanche. Make sure you control your temper to get away with it.