Horoscope: Good Times For Leo As Your Sincere And Serious Mindset Will Fetch You Admiration From Colleagues | Read Astrological Prediction For August 19

Astrological Predictions For August 19, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Having meaningful conversations with your beloved will take your relationship to a more crucial and deeper level. Managing your emotional conditions will help you find your inner balance and tranquility. Today, you are most likely to maintain your focus on planning, rather than action, which in a way is good because you will hardly have time to think about spending money on anything. You will be able to crack some crucial codes and finish many unachievable tasks easily.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. You may feel confused about your financial future and may start speculating over various aspects related to your income. The day is not in favour of speculative thinking, just be practical. Your conversational abilities will gain prominence today. You might reschedule recent activities. You will be able to put across your ideas in a way that they are readily accepted. You will be very polite to your co-workers but very active in your work.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. The day is equally rewarding for your love life. You will be tickled pink when your lover responds to your moves in a way that surprises you. You may not be able to earn extra money but you will be satisfied with the sources of your earning. The more you connect with the people, richer you will become. The renewed energy that today's planetary alignment blesses you with is surely going to keep you buoyant throughout the day.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You will focus on financial matters and plan accordingly. Compared to expenses, you will save more. A beneficial day for cashiers, money lenders and petty traders. The torrential downpour of love in your personal life will soothe your frayed nerves and create a perfect ambiance for a romantic evening. You are likely to be a spendthrift today and will blow your hard-earned money rather recklessly, which is bound to burn a big hole in your pockets.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Your stars are favouring you and you may see an increase in your earnings. You should not let this opportunity go in vain and must make the most of this day. Today, your diplomatic skills will make you an instant hit at the workplace. Sharing intellectual knowledge with someone you adore will help you sharpen your wits. Your sincere and serious mindset will win many complex situations and help you fetch admiration from colleagues.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Fussing and fuming over trivial issues with your beloved can ignite arguments that may send chances of reconciliation up in flames. In order to make financial gains, you will need to maintain very good rapport with your friends, business associates and bosses. All those with whom you are related via work can benefit you in a big way. Today, nothing seems more important to you than your career. You will be focused, patient and dedicated to your routine work.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Being in charge was never easy, but it's not for nothing that leaders are made of sterner stuff. As a person in charge, you are expected to give directions in a manner that gets the best efforts out of your juniors. Move away from traditional dictatorial style, and build a consensus that enables you to pull off the spectacular. Although you are benevolent and considerate, you may not prefer to lend your helping hand to anyone in your professional today.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Be ready to get a surprise and woo your lover. You will be able to steal the attention of your partner tonight. You will not be very happy with your financial standing today. However, you should not allow negative thoughts to dominate you. Positive and optimistic thinking can do wonders for you. Get ready to face a barrage of routine activities and projects in the office today. Work your way through it diligently, without losing yourself in the maze.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You rule your heart today. You are likely to become an expert in reading people's minds. You may easily get upset if someone criticizes you. Your confidence level may dip, and your mood may swing downwards. Try to overcome negative thoughts by practicing yoga and meditation. You ought to consider yourself lucky with regard to financial matters today. If you plan to work on technical projects, shift it to some other day as today may not be ideal.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Be cautious in your personal life as well. Both of you must celebrate your differences. Don't let them create a distance between you and your soul mate. This could be the worst day for speculation and any investments in the stock market so don’t even think of buying new stocks. Today you should just focus on your day to day routine. Either you are not in the much-needed speed or facing setbacks in implementing the best projects.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. As evening approaches, watching the latest flick with your love mate will be the only thing in your mind. You may even get a special gift from your loved one. A lovely cocktail will make the evening special. Today is a favourable day to invest your money in the stock markets. Your intuition will be strong regarding financial matters, but too much thinking about it can muddle up your mind. If you are confused about a project, seek help from your boss.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Today, the Moon is in Gemini. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Fill your lover’s heart with passion and head with imagination. Romantic life will sizzle today and you and your partner may enjoy a pleasant time together. You have an intuitive way of going about your financial matters and today your sixth sense will be at its peak. However, you may find it difficult to decide whether to buy a new house or a new vehicle. Your imaginative mood may not go well with the serious people at the workplace.