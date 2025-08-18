Horoscope: Emotional Bonds With The Opposite Gender Will Become Stronger For Sagittarius Today | Read Astrological Prediction For August 18

Astrological Predictions For August 18, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Your partner may be indifferent to your feelings, views or opinions. It will be difficult if you follow your clear-cut approach. For money issues, your logical and analytical abilities would be better during the latter half of the day. Thus, you should make plans for financial investments in the latter part of the day. You will concentrate on your tasks till noon, but work-related issues may scatter your single-minded approach to your job. You may get confused about the right actions.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You are likely to be blown away inside. You tend to spend time alone organizing your mind and remain irresponsible. Your partner may be upset for this careless attitude. Finally, you will get help from your better half. Your decision power regarding money matters will not be sound especially during the second part of the day. So, avoid making major financial decisions regarding buying/selling in the latter part of the day. Mixed emotions may rule you today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You are likely to face major money expenses during the day. You will be spending money on things that are not essential for you. You are advised not to spend on unnecessary things. You may be indecisive in the morning. Lack of focus may jeopardise your work in the first half. It will be only some time later in the afternoon that you will be able to gather your focus at work.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You will be excessively sentimental towards your loved one who will fill you instantly with pleasure and excitement. You may receive some money in the early part of the day. As the day progresses, you may start thinking of the ways as to where this money should be spent. It is a day to coordinate with peers and colleagues. You will feel sensitive and give straightforward remarks during meetings. These straightforward remarks may hurt people.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Chances are that at the end of the day, you may receive a wonderful gift and wallow in your beloved's attention because you take care of your sweetheart so much. You can make use of your hidden talents to earn money as planets are in your favour. During the second half of the day, chances of financial gains through various sources are very high. You may start the day by attending the most crucial or challenging tasks of your assignment.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Romance is on the cards tonight. You may propose your long desired heartthrob over a candlelit dinner. You don’t want to lose your love and strive to strengthen this relationship. You will be able to find stability and a sense of security in your life. Today you will have a serious approach towards financial matters and thus chances of failure in financial management are nil. You will be the hero to your colleagues today.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. With love being the first thing on your mind, you will call it a day sooner than usual and rush into the arms of your companion. You will be busy in satisfying all the needs of your beloved. Your past investments may not give the expected returns just yet. However, today's planetary energies will give you that extra dexterity to solve tough problems. Your mental energy seems to be very strong today. You can get along with anybody at your office.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. It's the time to show your ability to compromise. If things don’t work your way, stay together and build a better understanding. A glass of red wine will surely bring a great mood to ignite passion. You may slow down on expenses in the second half of the day as compared to the first half. Start the day with power-packed yogas and you will get relief at the end of the day. You will have to rack your brains over difficult matters.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. A great relief on the love front! Emotional bonds with the opposite gender will become stronger. You will easily attract your new love and will be able to arouse the flavour of romance. Now, boost your confidence to strengthen the pillar of your relationship. No major financial problems Only time will solve all your problems. You will smoothly work on the familiar tasks. Be dedicated and enjoy the natural course of action.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. The day is not good for the purchase of real estate or vehicles so you should postpone such purchases for some time. However, this day is good for having an overview of properties or vehicles. You need to be extra careful while taking decisions today. A decision taken without considering pros and cons may land you in trouble. You may have to change the last minute decision before the day ends. Big decisions, like a job change, should be avoided.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Tonight, you will be at your imaginative best. You will surely be able to impress your partner. A sweet note from your heart would be the best gift your loved one has ever received. You may be spending money for books, communication-related objects, leisure activities and things that you can easily afford. Today, you may think a lot before making financial investments in any area. You may feel apprehensive about fulfilling your primary responsibilities.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You will create a wonderfully romantic atmosphere with your partner. The day is not likely to push your mind/energy towards financial investments or purchase of luxurious items. You will not be very practical about financial matters but at the same time you will be restrained. You are determined to get into action to complete your tasks as soon as possible. Also follow the pros and cons of every step.