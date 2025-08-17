Horoscope: Scorpians Are Advised To Pay Complete Focus On The Task At Hand Today | Read Astrological Prediction For August 17

Astrological Predictions For August 17, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. If your work has anything to do with money, today you will be busy counting your riches! If you've applied for a loan, it may get sanctioned today. Look for variety, and you may find your day filled with smiles and what not. You will remain fit and fine, on this fabulous day. Moreover, your determination and patience shall enable you to easily manage anything and everything. Look forward to receiving the fruits of your labour, in cash as well as in kind.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Your unfailing punctuality, your insistence on following time schedules is due to be noticed and appreciated today. Your colleagues and superiors will be singing praises as soon as you arrive for work. If you are in an artistic or a creative profession, such as designing, journalism, multimedia, you have a remarkably eventful and gratifying day ahead. You are likely to experience a close relationship with your partner. You may nurture this relationship by exhibiting an enduring passion.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You shall be a bit careless about finances today. You may end up paying too much for something that you need to buy immediately. You should do proper market research before buying anything. Your hard work seems to go in vein today. You will try to influence people through your moral values. Channelize your energy to a right direction. Be careful of your colleagues who may try to tarnish your image.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You are most likely to appear edgy and hypercritical to others. Remain your typical poised self. Try not to be harsh to others if you wish to save your relationships and sustain a reputable image. Avoid clashes with your superiors and colleagues. Take a deep breath the moment you feel you are losing the grip on your emotions, and then this too shall pass! The workload may be heavy today but, you shall be more innovative than usual.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You may get emotional support from your sweetheart. A charming message from your loved one may enliven your spirits. There may be dedication and commitment to the relationship. Good assignments may help to enhance your earnings. Short term investments may take longer to give benefits so learn to get patient. Refrain from share market deals. Professionally you may get ambitious and ultra determined to earn appreciation from seniors. Some positive changes may be indicated in your work profile.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Keep an open mind and give vent to your imagination. You will feel very creative today and will pursue your innovative ideas. Luck will favour you, and some things on which you took some risk will bear fruits. You will be very energetic and enthusiastic about all the work you do. Today, fortune will favour you in financial matters. Your positive approach towards expenses will help you make right decisions. You will research well buying or selling anything.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Pleasurable moments with your sweetheart may be the best remedy for a stressful day. You may get into a sweet and naughty mood. In finances, you may not be able to find the logic behind your monetary status. This may compel you to look out for ways to enhance your income. At the professional front, an action-packed day may keep you on your toes. However, you may be energized to give in your best and may feel satisfied at the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Compromise may hold the key to love in your relationship. Loyalty and commitment may get you closer to your partner. All the same, you may need to take care of your finances. The day may not be suitable to invest in formal business parties or meetings. Professionally it may be a mediocre day as work pressure may coerce you to completely focus on the tasks at hand. However, your analytical abilities may assist you to complete unfinished tasks with great ease.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You will be religiously inclined today. Listening to soft, instrumental music will soothe your nerves. Give time to yourself and spend some moments in seclusion. Put issues on the back-burner and let things happen the way they happen. This is an ideal day for revitalizing yourself by giving more relaxation to your mind. Calm mind will help maintain good health. You will be able to learn to save money today.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You want to enhance your knowledge by exploring foreign shores, but luck hasn't favoured you yet. Today to be a favourable day for you to try again for higher studies. If associated with the stock market or speculation, you are likely to make profits. You will come across many opportunities, but you need to identify and explore them to the fullest. You will be able to develop positive understanding with your partner today.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You always see the larger picture, and desire to channelise all your energies towards making things better. Such a positive approach makes you an excellent team player and enables you to bring novel ideas and effective solutions to the table. You will be the life of every party you will go today. After you call it a day at the office, you will be in a hurry to rush home to have a wonderful evening with your family.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. This day promises to be filled with much romance and laughter. A breath of fresh air could waft into old relationships, or new ones could be formed. However, this is likely to be a drawn-out process. Health should not be a problem for you today. However, you should not allow your mind to impact your health. Generally you think from the heart but today your mind will also be equally active and you will be applying logic to things.