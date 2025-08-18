Hyderabad Will Host Art Works Of Husain, Raza, Tyeb Mehta And Other Indian Masters During 25th Anniversary Show Of Delhi's Arushi Arts

There is a certain continuity in art that defies the ticking of the clock. A work painted 50 years ago may converse with something born on canvas yesterday. And the viewer (if attentive, if willing) can overhear this dialogue, and in overhearing, find themselves transformed. It is this communion that Harvest 2025, the silver jubilee exhibition of Arushi Arts, seeks to invite you into, as it unfurls in the august halls of the Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad.

A Gathering of Giants and Voices Rising

On preview this Sunday, August 31, 2025, the exhibition will carry on until September 13. In this brief fortnight, the museum will hold, as though in the hollow of its hands, some of the most radiant names of Indian art. Husain, Raza, Tyeb Mehta, Ram Kumar, Krishen Khanna, Bhupen Khakhar, J. Swaminathan, Jangarh Singh Shyam: each a world in himself. Alongside them, other voices: Laxma Goud, Satish Gujral, Sakti Burman, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Manu Parekh, Shobha Broota, each of them lending to this harvest its varied hue, its multiple ripening.

Art work by Sakti Burman (Image courtesy the artist)

Payal Kapoor, director of Arushi Arts, describes it simply: “In this 25th year show we invite all art lovers to come fall in love with art,” reads her statement. Her words are plain, yet they carry the assurance of someone who has lived among canvases, brushstrokes, and artists’ dreams for decades.

Arushi Arts, founded in 1993, has never confined itself to Delhi alone. London, Paris, Hong Kong, Los Angeles; each has felt its presence, as have Indian cities from Chandigarh to Mumbai. Its shows have given emerging artists the same stage as masters, and in its 25 years and 300 exhibitions, the gallery has been faithful to one calling: to connect artists with those who would cherish their work, both within India and beyond.

Art work by Paresh Maity (Image courtesy the artist)

The Hand That Nurtures

Payal Kapoor herself brings to this calling a heritage as layered as her shows. Born into the Luxor group family, trained as a textile and fashion designer, she has, since 1993, made Indian contemporary and tribal art her chosen field. Her exhibitions abroad have been as much about carrying Indian imagination to new audiences as they have been about returning with fresh wind for the sails of Indian artists. Many who once found themselves on Arushi’s walls now rest in private collections and major museums. She has also instituted the DK Jain Art Prize, recognising both bright young artists and traditional masters.

Why Hyderabad?

There is a grace in holding this 25th anniversary in Hyderabad’s Salarjung Museum. The city’s own cultural weave (of pearl and steel, of minaret and software tower) echoes the blend that Arushi Arts has long stood for: tradition carried lightly into the contemporary, and the contemporary rooted in the old.