Arunachal’s Ziro Festival Of Music Kicks Off Nationwide Tour, Starting With Hyderabad This February

The touring edition of Arunachal Pradesh's annual outdoor music festival is called Ziro On Tour. It will take place on February 1st and 2nd, 2025 at Taramati Baradari. This two-day event promises a blend of independent music, cultural richness and a focus on sustainability.

Ziro On Tour offers a rare opportunity to experience the magic of India’s favourite outdoor music festival without traveling to Arunachal Pradesh.

Origins Of Ziro

Known as India’s greatest outdoor music festival, The Ziro Festival of Music, started in 2012, is one of India’s most iconic outdoor music festivals, held in the scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh surrounded by green hills and terraced rice fields. Over the years, Ziro has hosted an incredible lineup of artists, including international names like Steven Wilson and Japanese Breakfast, as well as Indian stars like Parikrama and Guru Rewben Mashangva.

Ziro is perhaps the first and only festival in India made almost completely from locally sourced eco-friendly materials like bamboo and wood which is reused every year. Besides the music, the main festival offers visitors a chance to explore the vibrant culture of the local Apatani tribe. All infrastructure (including the two stages) are painstakingly handmade by local Apatani artisans over 40 days before the festival. Ziro also encourages sustainability practices, including the zero-plastic policy, and waste reduction measures such as composting. The festival is held on community land which is left pristine after the festival.

Ziro On Tour