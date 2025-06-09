Upcoming Group Art Show 'The Body Politic' Depicts How Our Bodies Are Not Entirely Our Own

For most of human history, the body was a private domain owned, governed, and understood as an individual’s most personal terrain. But in modern societies, the body has evolved into something far more complex: a site of politics, ideology, and control. Whether regulated by laws, surveilled by technologies, judged by social norms, or disciplined by state and market forces, the human body is now deeply enmeshed in power structures.

This phenomenon is often described as body politics. From biometric databases to urban zoning laws, from gendered violence to fashion trends, the body is constantly being shaped by forces outside itself. We are, quite literally, inhabited by history.

This month, Sakshi Gallery in Mumbai will offer artistic views on this very subject. Titled 'The Body Politic,' this group exhibition will open on June 12, 2025, in conjunction with Art Night Thursday, and remain on view through July 19. Featuring works by Bhanu Shrivastav, Kshetrimayum Gopinath Singh, Jayanta Roy, Ritesh Ajmeri, Ritika Sharma, Salik Ansari, and Siddhartha Kararwal, the show explores how bodies are shaped (physically, emotionally, and metaphorically) by the worlds they inhabit.

Each of the seven artists addresses this theme with their own vocabulary of form and metaphor. Salik Ansari captures the silence around urban development. In his work, human absence becomes a loud metaphor. His focus on construction sites becomes a proxy for stories of displacement, exclusion, and erasure.

“Meanwhile, Kshetrimayum Gopinath Singh engages with the history of violence in Manipur, rendering landscapes stripped of human figures, yet soaked in human trauma. In these eerie, quiet compositions, the land itself becomes the wounded body. Where Singh turns to geography, Ritesh Ajmeri turns inward. His tactile works evoke skin suggesting that memory, violence, and resistance can all reside in the most intimate surface of the human experience,” says curator Riya Kumar. In Ritika Sharma’s work, the body becomes a subject of control. She uses stills from CCTV footage and crime reportage to ask: What does it mean to move through public space when every step is being watched? Is surveillance a shield or a sword?

Garland by Ritesh Ajmeri (Courtesy Sakshi Gallery)

Resistance, however, comes in many forms. Siddhartha Kararwal’s sculptures and installations use humour and pop-cultural mash-ups to satirise power and its blind spots. Bhanu Shrivastav, through photo-performance, puts her body directly in threatened landscapes, turning art into an act of embodied resistance. Jayanta Roy looks at violence that hides in plain sight; layering familiar urban objects to expose systems of coercion hidden beneath everyday life.

Bridging the Divide by Bhanu Shrivastav (Courtesy Sakshi Gallery)

“Together, these works propose a haunting and necessary thesis: that our bodies are archives of public policy, social memory, environmental change, and political desire. Most importantly, they are also instruments of resistance,” says Kumar.

Sakshi Gallery, over its four-decade journey, has been a platform for such questions. From its early champions of Indian modernism (Jehangir Sabavala, Manjit Bawa, Rekha Rodwittiya, among others) to its contemporary vision, the gallery continues to ask: What role does art play in how we understand ourselves?

'The Body Politic' is on view from June 12 – July 19, 2025 at Sakshi Gallery, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba, Mumbai