Master The Art of Perfume Shopping With Expert Tips For Finding Your Signature Scent

Perfumes are like magic potions bottled up and waiting to take you on an adventure. But have you ever wondered how a perfume changes as the day goes on? That is the secret of perfume notes: the top, middle, and base layers that weave a scent’s story.

To help us along on this journey, we have fragrance expert Ishita Misra, co-founder and creative director of unisex perfume label Fonzie Folksy. After half a decade in the corporate world, Misra's passion for fragrances led her to formally enrolling at the Grasse Institute of Perfumery, France, where she immersed herself in the art of fragrance creation. “Think of a perfume as a beautifully written book. Just like a story has an intriguing beginning, an exciting middle, and a satisfying ending, perfumes unfold in three stages,” Misra told ETV Bharat.

Fragrance expert Ishita Misra is an alumna of Grasse Institute of Perfumery in France (ETV Bharat)

The Three Magical Layers of a Perfume

1. The Top Notes

The moment you spritz a perfume, the first scent that greets your nose comes from the top notes. These are light and fresh, meant to make a dazzling first impression. But just like the first few pages of a book, they don’t last long, usually vanishing within 15 to 30 minutes. Top notes are usually made of citrus fruits, fresh herbs, and delicate florals.

2. The Middle Notes

As the top notes fade, they pass the baton to the middle notes, also called the heart notes. This is the main theme of the perfume, the part that stays with you for a few hours and tells the true story of the scent. Middle notes are often floral, spicy, or fruity, such as rose, saffron, and agarwood in Runway Bows. Imagine walking into a glamorous party where the air is filled with the scent of roses and rich spices.

3. The Base Notes

A good story has an unforgettable ending, and so does a perfume. The base notes are deep, warm, and long-lasting, staying on your skin for 6-10 hours (or more). They form the lasting impression of a fragrance, much like the emotions a story leaves behind. Base notes often include woods, musk, amber, or leather.

Golden Rules For Perfume Hunting

Spray the fragrance on your inner wrist while testing (ETV Bharat)

Choosing the right perfume is a thrilling adventure, but how do you find the one that feels like you? “One of the most fascinating things about perfume is that it never smells exactly the same on two people. This is because of something called body chemistry: your own mix of skin type, pH balance, diet, and even body temperature that interacts with the fragrance oils in a perfume. Some notes may fade quickly on one person while lingering beautifully on another. That’s why a scent that smells heavenly on a friend might not work the same way on you,” says Misra. She shares some golden rules for buying the scent that's just right for you:

Test First, Buy Later: Never buy a perfume just because your best friend smells amazing in it. Every fragrance smells different on each person because of body chemistry. Start by spraying a few perfumes on scent strips, let them settle, before you take the next step. Live with the Scent: Once you've found a few you like, spray them on your wrist or pulse points and go about your day. Walk around the mall, have a cup of tea, and let the perfume unfold its story. Understand Fragrance Families: Are you drawn to fresh and citrusy scents, or do you love deep, woody fragrances? Knowing your fragrance preferences can help you find the perfect match. Trust Your Feelings: Perfume isn’t just about smelling good, it’s about how it makes you feel. A good fragrance should make you happy, confident, or unlock a core memory.

The next time you go perfume shopping, take your time, enjoy the experience, and let your nose lead the way.