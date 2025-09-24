ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Bhutanese Artist Pema ‘Tintin’ Tshering Opens His First Solo Slow In India, Depicting The Mysterious Buddhist Concept Of Bardo

“I hope that through my work,” he says, “I can understand the teachings and wisdom of impermanence more clearly.” In this sense, painting becomes less an act of representation and more a practice of inquiry. He is not attempting to illustrate Buddhism; he is testing it on the canvas, as a scientist might test a hypothesis in a lab.

Most people spend their lives trying to create stability: careers, homes, families, reputations. But Buddhist philosophy begins with the insight that stability is illusory. Tintin's work insists on this same point. His canvases, hovering between the precision of thangka-inspired detail and the freedom of abstraction, show that all forms (be they human bodies, nations, or even works of art) are temporary.

His paintings, suffused with masks, mythic beasts, and the recurring figure of the Garuda, are not mere depictions of doctrine. They are meditations on transition, turbulence, and transformation.

For Tintin, bardo is not merely a metaphysical theory. It is a lens through which to view every moment of life. “Bardo,” he tells ETV Bharat, “not only implies the state of after-death but also the state of living and how life itself is an illusion.”

Human beings are the only animals who know that they will die. This awareness haunts us, inspires us, terrifies us, and (on rare occasions) becomes the very ground of creativity. Artist Pema “Tintin” Tshering from Bhutan has built his latest body of work around this fact. His solo exhibition In-Between Dreams, on view at Threshold Art Gallery in New Delhi until October 18, 2025, does not shy away from mortality. Instead, it turns toward one of the most difficult and liberating ideas in Buddhist thought: bardo , the liminal state between death and rebirth.

Journey Without Formal Maps

Remarkably, Tintin is self-taught. His entry into art came not through academies but through the birth of Bhutan’s first contemporary artist collective, VAST-Bhutan, in 1998. “During that time there was no art in education and besides the traditional art, there was no place to learn any form of expression,” he recalls. In this absence of formal training, Tintin cultivated his own voice, learning from mentors but unbound by institutional frameworks.

Primordial Presence, acrylic on canvas (ETV Bharat)

His evolution mirrors the very ideas that animate his canvases: that knowledge is never fixed, that identity is in flux, and that art (like life) emerges in the gaps between certainty and dissolution. Among the most striking motifs in his new series is the Garuda, the eagle-like figure from Buddhist and Hindu mythology. Traditionally, the Garuda wards off evil and symbolizes protection. For Tintin, however, it is not merely a cultural relic. It is an emblem of the human capacity to imagine and to create.

Life's Illusion, acrylic on canvas (ETV Bharat)

“For without us beings and without the power of imagination,” he says, “the Garuda wouldn’t exist.”

Between Stillness And Turbulence

Bhutan is globally perceived as a land of monasteries and stillness. Yet Tshering’s work brims with turbulence: storms of colour, beasts in flight, energies in transition. As he notes, Bhutan may be spiritually rich, but it faces the same social, political, and human struggles as anywhere else. True spirituality, Tintin suggests, is not the denial of turbulence but the embrace of it. To confront impermanence honestly is to recognize that peace and chaos are not opposites but partners in the same dance.

Many might look to an artist working with such themes and expect him to play the role of spiritual guide. Tintin resists this. “I would like to see myself as a witness and a fellow traveller,” he insists. This humility is central to his practice. He does not paint as a master handing down wisdom, but as a human being asking the same questions as the rest of us: What is death? What is life? What endures, if anything, when both dissolve?

Unlearning Seriousness

Curiously, one of the hardest lessons Tintin had to learn was to take himself less seriously. “By nature I tend to take everything too seriously,” he admits. “If an artist doesn’t find joy in the process of one’s own creation then there is no point in all of it.”

This unlearning is significant. In Buddhist philosophy, clinging (even to seriousness) is a form of attachment. By loosening his grip, Tshering allows his art to breathe, to surprise, to remain alive.

In drawing from Bhutanese heritage, Himalayan cosmology, and his own imagination, Tintin places himself in dialogue not only with Buddhism but with the global story of humanity’s confrontation with mortality. His exhibition is titled In-Between Dreams. But one could say that all of us, everywhere, live in such a state: between birth and death, between illusion and truth, between what we imagine and what we become.