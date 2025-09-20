ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Curator And Gallerist Rasika Kajaria Wants To Challenge And Expand How You See Art

If you’ve ever walked into Exhibit 320 in Delhi, you’ll know immediately that it isn’t one of those white-cube spaces where you feel like you should’ve worn better shoes and pretended to know who Rothko is. The gallery, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, has that rare quality of feeling both serious and approachable. Which is more or less how you’d describe its founder, Rasika Kajaria.

Unlike the stereotypical gallerist in a black turtleneck, Rasika seems more interested in whether the work on the wall (or floor) makes you stop, look twice, and actually think. Which is what you want from art, isn’t it? Not the pretence, not the jargon, but the pause. She started Exhibit 320 with the rather grand idea of making contemporary art less intimidating and more accessible. A noble goal, and one that might sound like something you’d say at a dinner party to impress your friends. But she’s actually pulled it off.

Over the last 15 years, the gallery at Lado Sarai has become known for its cutting-edge contemporary shows, for giving space to artists who don’t always fit the neat boxes galleries like to slot people into. “What I wanted was to create a space where experimentation was welcomed and nurtured, where artists could take risks and audiences could encounter work that spoke to the urgencies of our time,” she tells ETV Bharat.

The thing about Kajaria is that she is, first and foremost, a listener. She listens to what artists are trying to say, she listens to what the audience responds to, and she listens to what the cultural moment demands. There’s also a quiet confidence to the way she works. Kajaria doesn’t push her own ego to the front, which is refreshing in a world where curators sometimes think they’re the stars of the show. Instead, she lets the art do the talking, while she orchestrates things from the background. Yet, her vision is everywhere: in the shows that blur the line between art and craft, in her commitment to bringing South Asian voices to the fore, and in her belief that Delhi deserves a contemporary art space that doesn’t condescend to its audience.

So yes, Rasika Kajaria is a gallerist. But more than that, she’s a cultural fixer of sorts. She connects dots: between artist and audience, tradition and innovation, India and the wider world. Excerpts from an interview fresh from her stint at the recent Delhi Contemporary Art Week.

1. Exhibit 320 has become synonymous with cutting-edge contemporary art in Delhi. What was the original vision when you founded the gallery?

When I founded Exhibit 320, my vision was to create a space that nurtures dialogue around contemporary art while giving a platform to both emerging and established artists from South Asia. The idea was to engage with practices that challenge and expand our ways of viewing art. While the core ethos of supporting artists and fostering discourse has remained constant, the evolution has been in the diversity of practices we present and the ways in which we connect with audiences, whether through exhibitions, cross-disciplinary projects, or international collaborations.