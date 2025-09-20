Curator And Gallerist Rasika Kajaria Wants To Challenge And Expand How You See Art
In conversation with gallerist Rasika Kajaria who is making contemporary art less intimidating and more about genuine dialogue.
If you’ve ever walked into Exhibit 320 in Delhi, you’ll know immediately that it isn’t one of those white-cube spaces where you feel like you should’ve worn better shoes and pretended to know who Rothko is. The gallery, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, has that rare quality of feeling both serious and approachable. Which is more or less how you’d describe its founder, Rasika Kajaria.
Unlike the stereotypical gallerist in a black turtleneck, Rasika seems more interested in whether the work on the wall (or floor) makes you stop, look twice, and actually think. Which is what you want from art, isn’t it? Not the pretence, not the jargon, but the pause. She started Exhibit 320 with the rather grand idea of making contemporary art less intimidating and more accessible. A noble goal, and one that might sound like something you’d say at a dinner party to impress your friends. But she’s actually pulled it off.
Over the last 15 years, the gallery at Lado Sarai has become known for its cutting-edge contemporary shows, for giving space to artists who don’t always fit the neat boxes galleries like to slot people into. “What I wanted was to create a space where experimentation was welcomed and nurtured, where artists could take risks and audiences could encounter work that spoke to the urgencies of our time,” she tells ETV Bharat.
The thing about Kajaria is that she is, first and foremost, a listener. She listens to what artists are trying to say, she listens to what the audience responds to, and she listens to what the cultural moment demands. There’s also a quiet confidence to the way she works. Kajaria doesn’t push her own ego to the front, which is refreshing in a world where curators sometimes think they’re the stars of the show. Instead, she lets the art do the talking, while she orchestrates things from the background. Yet, her vision is everywhere: in the shows that blur the line between art and craft, in her commitment to bringing South Asian voices to the fore, and in her belief that Delhi deserves a contemporary art space that doesn’t condescend to its audience.
So yes, Rasika Kajaria is a gallerist. But more than that, she’s a cultural fixer of sorts. She connects dots: between artist and audience, tradition and innovation, India and the wider world. Excerpts from an interview fresh from her stint at the recent Delhi Contemporary Art Week.
1. Exhibit 320 has become synonymous with cutting-edge contemporary art in Delhi. What was the original vision when you founded the gallery?
When I founded Exhibit 320, my vision was to create a space that nurtures dialogue around contemporary art while giving a platform to both emerging and established artists from South Asia. The idea was to engage with practices that challenge and expand our ways of viewing art. While the core ethos of supporting artists and fostering discourse has remained constant, the evolution has been in the diversity of practices we present and the ways in which we connect with audiences, whether through exhibitions, cross-disciplinary projects, or international collaborations.
2. What gaps in the art ecosystem did you hope to fill?
When I founded Exhibit 320 in 2010, I was aware of the gap between the dynamism of contemporary practices in South Asia and the limited institutional or commercial platforms available to support them. At the time, much of the art ecosystem was focused on either the modern masters or on a market-driven understanding of contemporary art. Exhibit 320 was conceived as a bridge between practice and discourse, artist and audience, between South Asia and the wider world.
3. When you look at a work of art, what’s the first thing you look for before considering it for the gallery?
The first thing I look for is a sense of authenticity in the artist’s voice. It is less about the medium or style and more about whether the work feels rooted in genuine inquiry. I ask myself if the practice is pushing a conversation forward, conceptually, materially, or emotionally. A work that resonates with the spirit of its time yet has the depth to endure beyond it is what compels me. It is about the rigour of thought and the courage embedded in the practice.
4. Delhi has traditionally been considered India’s art capital. Do you think that still holds true in 2025?
Delhi continues to hold a central place in India’s art ecosystem, because of its concentration of galleries and institutions and also because of the kind of dialogue it fosters. The city has historically attracted artists, curators, and collectors, creating a critical mass that is difficult to replicate elsewhere. That said, the landscape in 2025 is more decentralised than ever.
Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur and even smaller cities are developing vibrant art communities of their own. I see this as a healthy evolution: while Delhi remains an anchor, the strength of Indian contemporary art lies in its multiplicity of centres and the diversity of voices that emerge from them.
5. Which young artists excite you most right now?
Deepak Kumar and Richa Arya are doing some fantastic work, pushing the boundaries of material.
6. You have participated in international art fairs and collaborations. How do global platforms perceive Indian contemporary art today?
I am glad to see global platforms increasingly recognising the depth and diversity of Indian contemporary art. Collectors, curators, and institutions are drawn not just to the visual appeal of the work, but to the critical conversations it engages with and the unique perspectives it brings to global discourse. There is a growing appreciation for artists who challenge established narratives and expand the understanding of what contemporary art from India can be.
7. Do you think Indian contemporary art has been fully understood abroad, or are we still being seen through a limited lens of “exoticism”?
I think the perception is evolving, but there is still work to be done.
For a long time, Indian contemporary art was filtered through a lens of exoticism, with audiences focusing on surface-level aesthetics rather than conceptual depth. Today, more curators, collectors, and institutions are engaging seriously with the ideas, research, and criticality behind the work.
However, the challenge remains to ensure that Indian art is seen in its full complexity, rather than being reduced to familiar cultural tropes.
8. If you had unlimited resources, what’s the dream exhibition or project you’d curate?
I would imagine a project that stages a dialogue between the most experimental practices from South Asia and the wider world. It would cut across generations and mediums, privileging ideas over markets, and creating spaces that are immersive, disorienting even, in the best sense of the word.
