When Art Heals: This Week-Long Art Exhibition At Jahangir Art Gallery In Mumbai Celebrates Resilience And Healing

With more than 45 paintings, the exhibition titled Art for Health aims to spark conversation about health, wellness, and the power of creativity

Artwork by Dr. Sanjay Arora
Artwork by Dr. Sanjay Arora (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Over centuries, artists have brought the world face-to-face with the horrors of war and celebrated magnificent victories on the battlefield. But few have brought to life the ‘high-stakes’ conflicts taking place in our everyday lives that is battles against disease and often fatal ailments. Art and health are intricately connected, both as powerful mediums of expression, healing, and awareness. This unique art exhibition in Mumbai at Jahangir Art Gallery brings together artists who delve into the themes of physical, mental, and emotional well-being through their creative works. From exploring the struggles of illness and the resilience of the human spirit to celebrating the beauty of a healthy mind and body, this exhibition showcases art as a bridge between personal experiences and collective understanding.

With more than 45 paintings the exhibition titled Art for Health aims to spark meaningful conversations about health, wellness, and the transformative power of creativity in addressing these universal themes. The exhibition is organized as part of a larger initiative – Rang De Neela. Some of the best artists from across the country are showcasing their work at this seven-day long exhibition.

Story of Dr Abhay Bang depicted in the painting
Story of Dr Abhay Bang depicted in the painting (ETV Bharat)
Story of Dr. Prokar depicted in the painting
Story of Dr. Prokar depicted in the painting (ETV Bharat)

The artworks narrate stories of those survived chronic diseases like cancer to organ transplants, pediatric health concerns, general health topics, mental health matters, and women's health.

Some of the past initiatives by Rang De Neela include Rural Art Workshops, the Music for Health Concert, the Walk of Confidence show, and Puppetry for Health Education. A brainchild of the doctor-duo, Dr. Ami Shah and Dr. Rajiv Kovil, the initiative is inspired by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) scoping report that recognized the instrumental role art can play in healing.

Story of Dr. K M Cherian depicted in the painting
Story of Dr. K M Cherian depicted in the painting (ETV Bharat)
Fragments of Divine by Aditi Rastogi
Fragments of Divine by Aditi Rastogi (ETV Bharat)

“Each artwork is inspired by a true story. These pieces reflect the journeys of individuals, narrated alongside their doctors and caregivers, who share their experiences of hope, courage, and resilience. The exhibition aims to inspire viewers not only to survive but to thrive, even when facing seemingly insurmountable challenges," says Dr. Kovil, head of Diabetology at Zandra Healthcare.

“The exhibition is a must-see for art lovers, individuals and families struggling with a health condition, and even the general public. Eventually, the exhibits will find a permanent home in a museum of Healing," says Dr. Shah.

The exhibition highlights the importance of art in healing and well-being. It provides a platform for patients and caregivers to share experiences and inspire others, foster a sense of community among art professionals, healthcare providers, and recipients of healthcare.

Where: Auditorium, Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

When: Ongoing till January 13, 2025.

