Plan Your 2025 Travel Around These 5 Spectacular Art And Culture Festivals

If you’re seeking an immersive journey in 2025, bookmark these exceptional art and culture festival spread out across the year.

Attendees at the previous edition of the Cherry Blossom Festival
Attendees at the previous edition of the Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya (Cherry Blossom Festival)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Whether it’s the rhythmic beats of folk music in the desert or the serene beauty of cherry blossoms in Shillong, these festivals offer travelers a chance to immerse themselves in the soul of India.

1. Rann Utsav: Gujarat’s Cultural Extravaganza

Where: Dhordo Village, Great Rann of Kutch

When: Until March 11, 2025

The Rann Utsav offers a spectacular showcase of Gujarat’s textiles, crafts, cuisine, and music. Set in the shimmering white expanse of the Rann of Kutch, this festival features luxurious tent accommodations, folk performances, and hands-on workshops. Recognized as one of the Best Tourism Villages by the UNWTO, Dhordo transforms into a bustling cultural hub.

Why visit? Experience the breathtaking full moon nights when the salt desert sparkles like a diamond under the moonlight.

2. Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: Mumbai’s Creative Hub

Where: Mumbai

When: January 25 – February 2, 2025

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is a haven for art lovers, transforming Mumbai’s streets into an open-air gallery. The festival celebrates street art, installations, music, theatre, and more. Heritage walks through south Mumbai and literary events at the iconic David Sassoon Library add layers of cultural discovery.

Don’t miss: Indian and international art, join food walks, and witness captivating performances that blend modern and traditional artistry.

3. Jaisalmer Desert Festival: A Royal Affair

Where: Sam Sand Dunes, near Jaisalmer

When: February 10-12, 2025

The Maru Mahotsav brings Rajasthan’s regal charm to life. Held in the golden sands of Jaisalmer, this festival features camel beauty contests, turban-tying competitions, and mesmerizing folk dances.

Highlight: The camel race, where these majestic creatures compete amidst the desert backdrop, is a spectacle you won’t forget.

4. Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival: Pink Paradise

Where: Shillong, Meghalaya

When: November 2025

Celebrate art, music, and nature at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, where pink blossoms line the city streets. This vibrant event includes performances by international artists like Akon and Boney M, along with local favorites.

Experience: A Japanese village showcasing authentic cuisine and crafts, alongside music and cultural celebrations.

5. International Sand Art Festival: Canvas of Creativity

Where: Chandrabhaga Beach, Odisha

When: December 1-5, 2025

Set against the backdrop of the ancient Sun Temple, the International Sand Art Festival invites artists worldwide to create stunning sculptures. Themes such as women empowerment and world heritage add depth to the festival’s artistry.

Must-see: Sand sculptures crafted by artists from the UK, Japan, and India, showcasing cultural diversity and creative brilliance.

