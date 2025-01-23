ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Plan Your 2025 Travel Around These 5 Spectacular Art And Culture Festivals

Attendees at the previous edition of the Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya ( Cherry Blossom Festival )

Whether it’s the rhythmic beats of folk music in the desert or the serene beauty of cherry blossoms in Shillong, these festivals offer travelers a chance to immerse themselves in the soul of India.

1. Rann Utsav: Gujarat’s Cultural Extravaganza

Where: Dhordo Village, Great Rann of Kutch

When: Until March 11, 2025

The Rann Utsav offers a spectacular showcase of Gujarat’s textiles, crafts, cuisine, and music. Set in the shimmering white expanse of the Rann of Kutch, this festival features luxurious tent accommodations, folk performances, and hands-on workshops. Recognized as one of the Best Tourism Villages by the UNWTO, Dhordo transforms into a bustling cultural hub.

Why visit? Experience the breathtaking full moon nights when the salt desert sparkles like a diamond under the moonlight.

2. Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: Mumbai’s Creative Hub

Where: Mumbai

When: January 25 – February 2, 2025

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is a haven for art lovers, transforming Mumbai’s streets into an open-air gallery. The festival celebrates street art, installations, music, theatre, and more. Heritage walks through south Mumbai and literary events at the iconic David Sassoon Library add layers of cultural discovery.

Don’t miss: Indian and international art, join food walks, and witness captivating performances that blend modern and traditional artistry.