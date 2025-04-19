Eggstraordinary Art: Give Your 2025 Easter Decoration A Makeover With These Eggcellent DIYs

Easter eggs are no longer just blobs of neon pink and sticky fingers. Once a charming festive ritual involving a box of food colouring and a teaspoon of vinegar, today’s egg-decorating scene has evolved into a full-fledged craft.
Thanks to Instagram and DIY (do-it-yourself) influencers, the humble Easter egg has been reborn. We are now living in the golden age of decorative eggs.h Here’s a guide to some of the quirkiest and delightfully absurd ways to turn non-edible Easter decoration into an objet d’art.
1. Naturally Dyed Eggs (or hippie eggs)
In the era of kombucha and plant-based everything, it’s only natural that egg dyeing has gone organic.
How to do it:
Boil up ingredients like red cabbage (blue), turmeric (yellow), onion skins (rust), and beetroot (pink). Drop your eggs in for a few hours (or overnight, if you like your eggs moodier). The result is a set of eggs that look like they live on a Pinterest board. Your kitchen will smell vaguely like salad dressing for three days.
2. Gold Leaf Eggs
These shimmering orbs make your regular plastic Easter eggs look like they’ve been through something.
How to do it:
Brush your egg with adhesive, wait a beat, then pat on torn bits of gold leaf (available at any craft store). Be warned: the leaf is as flimsy as your willpower in the chocolate aisle. Do this one after your morning coffee. Twitchy fingers and gold foil don’t mix.
3. Marbled Eggs
These look like the inside of a geode or the outerwear section of a 1970s disco.
How to do it:
Fill a cup with shaving cream, swirl in food colouring, and roll the egg around gently. Let it sit. Rinse off. Stand back and admire your psychedelic masterpiece. Bonus points if you call it “Easter Expressionism.”
4. Message-in-an-Egg
Some crafty souls are now blowing out the hard boiled egg (a gentle operation involving a pin and some lightheadedness), then stuffing the hollow shell with paper notes—affirmations, jokes, secrets, or vouchers.
How to do it:
Blow out the egg, let it dry, and fill it carefully using tweezers or origami-level finger dexterity. Seal it with a tissue paper circle. Smash to reveal the surprise. Perfect for: Thoughtful adults and sentimental kids.
5. Pressed Flower Eggs
If your aesthetic leans into “cottagecore with botany,” this one’s for you.
How to do it:
Press small edible flowers or herbs (pansies, thyme, violets), then stick them gently onto your egg using egg white or craft glue. The effect is delicate, poetic, and just pretentious enough to make your brunch guests feel uncultured.
For Toddlers and the Artistically Challenged
- Sticker Eggs: Just slap on some cute animal stickers and call it minimalist.
- Crayon Resist Eggs: Draw first with white crayon, then dye.
- Washable Marker Eggs: Let the little ones go wild and rinse them when things go south.
Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or someone who once dyed an egg with grape juice and regret, remember: the point of all this is joy and making a mess. So grab your eggs, your dye, your glitter, your apron and get cracking.
Read more: