Eggstraordinary Art: Give Your 2025 Easter Decoration A Makeover With These Eggcellent DIYs

Easter eggs are no longer just blobs of neon pink and sticky fingers. Once a charming festive ritual involving a box of food colouring and a teaspoon of vinegar, today’s egg-decorating scene has evolved into a full-fledged craft.

Thanks to Instagram and DIY (do-it-yourself) influencers, the humble Easter egg has been reborn. We are now living in the golden age of decorative eggs.h Here’s a guide to some of the quirkiest and delightfully absurd ways to turn non-edible Easter decoration into an objet d’art.

1. Naturally Dyed Eggs (or hippie eggs)

In the era of kombucha and plant-based everything, it’s only natural that egg dyeing has gone organic.

How to do it:

Boil up ingredients like red cabbage (blue), turmeric (yellow), onion skins (rust), and beetroot (pink). Drop your eggs in for a few hours (or overnight, if you like your eggs moodier). The result is a set of eggs that look like they live on a Pinterest board. Your kitchen will smell vaguely like salad dressing for three days.

2. Gold Leaf Eggs

These shimmering orbs make your regular plastic Easter eggs look like they’ve been through something.