Singer Armaan Malik's First-Ever Stadium Concert In November 2025 Will Mark 16 Years Of His Successful Career

When you’ve been doing something for 16 years, you either slow down… or you go bigger than you’ve ever gone before. Bollywood and I-pop singer Armaan Malik, clearly, is choosing the second option. The singer who started melting hearts when most of us were still figuring out college is now celebrating his sapphire anniversary in the music industry with his first-ever stadium concert in Mumbai on November 1, 2025 at Dome SVP Stadium.

And if you can’t make it to Mumbai, relax; other cities will follow. But make no mistake. This isn’t just “another concert.” This is Armaan saying, “Indian pop can match the world’s best. And I’m here to prove it.”

Four Hours, One Stage

The show will run for four hours, which in stadium time is epic. Think of it as a music rollercoaster: from slow, heart-squeezing ballads like Pehla Pyaar and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon to full-on dance anthems like Butta Bomma and Echo. Because it’s Armaan, you’ll also get his English hits, reimagined Bollywood chartbusters, and even some legendary old Bollywood classics in brand-new avatars. Basically, one minute you’re swaying with your phone flashlight on, the next you’re jumping like you’re in a music festival.

Why This Show is Different

Every detail is being planned like it’s an international pop spectacle: stage design, lighting, visuals, special effects, the works. It’s the kind of setup you’d expect for a Coldplay or Ed Sheeran gig, but this time, it’s proudly homegrown. Armaan’s mixing Hindi and English, old and new, nostalgia and innovation. Whether you’re 13 or 70, you’ll walk away feeling you’ve seen something world-class.

Armaan Malik is the voice behind hits like Butta Bomma and Echo (ETV Bharat)

“I’ve always wanted a show where every song tells a story and every visual is part of the journey,” Armaan says in his official statement. “This is not just about my 16 years—it’s about how far Indian music has come globally. Mumbai will be the first stop, and I promise it’s going to be unforgettable.”

Mohit Bijlani from Team Innovation calls it a “cultural milestone.” Shoven Shah from TribeVibe Entertainment says it’s “an ode to musical brilliance” and that fans have been “waiting to see Armaan live at this scale.”

Tickets are available on BookMyShow. If you’ve grown up with his songs or found them on a late-night playlist binge, this is the chance to hear them like never before. One night, one stadium, one Armaan Malik.

When: November 1, 2025.

Where: Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai.