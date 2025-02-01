Singer Armaan Malik Will Open For Ed Sheeran's Hyderabad Concert In Ramoji Film City

Ramoji Film City is abuzz. British popstar Ed Sheeran is rolling into town with his mathematically perplexing "+ – = ÷ x" Tour. Sprawling over 2,000 acres, it's the Guinness World Record holder for the world's largest film studio complex. It has hosted countless film shoots and is now gearing up to handle the international-level concert.

Sources say that opening Ed's show is none other than India's own Armaan Malik. Son of actor-composer Daboo Malik and brother of Bollywood music director Amaal Mallik, Armaan is no stranger to the limelight. He first grabbed the mic on reality talent show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs back in 2006 and made his Bollywood playback debut with Bum Bum Bole from Aamir Khan-starrer Taare Zameen Par in 2007. Fast forward, and he's belting out hits for films in multiple languages. Armaan was Sushant Rajput's voice for the songs in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

In 2022, he dropped You, his own English single that snagged him the Best India Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Let's not forget his 2022 remix of Ed Sheeran's 2Step, which was like mixing masala with marmalade: unexpected but brilliant.

This is Ed's second concert as part of his six-city India tour. He's already had a massive show in Pune this week:

On Sunday evening, Armaan will kick things off, likely serenading the crowd with his chart-toppers and maybe throwing in a surprise or two. Then, Ed will take the stage, probably armed with his loop station, layering sounds to create beat, melody, and harmony, layering them one on top of the other in real-time. Each performance of the red-haired rockstar is unique because of this technique, and creates an immersive experience every time. He effortlessly mixes together rap, beatboxing, and British folk melodies into his live shows.

Given their previous collaboration at Ed's show last year, don't be shocked if they team up for a live rendition of 2Step again. They jammed together onstage in March 2024 last year. Check it out here:

It's shaping up to be a night where East meets West, and everyone leaves with a song stuck in their head. If you're anywhere near Hyderabad on February 2, consider this your cue to experience a musical mashup for the ages. It's the kind of event that will make you say, "I was there," for years to come.