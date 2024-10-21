Arijit Singh Announces His India Tour; Here's All You Need To Know About Hyderabad Concert

One of the most followed singers in the world is all set for his five-city India tour starting from November this year to March 2025. Last time when Arijit Singh announced his India tour last year, the tickets were sold like hotcakes at a skyrocketing price of Rs 2 lakh and even more. The singer has again announced his multi-city tour.

Starting from November 2024 to April 2025, this highly-anticipated tour will take over the cities of Bengaluru (30th November, 2024), Hyderabad (7th December, 2024), Delhi (2nd February, 2025), Mumbai (23rd March, 2025) & Chennai (27th April, 2025).

Whether it is the famous Channa Mereya or the crowd favourites like Chaleya, and Tum Hi Ho, Arijit has given some of the iconic songs of the century. Audiences worldwide resonate with his soothing and melodious voice, often leading to a unanimous crowd singalong. His exceptional talent has earned him global acclaim, making him the most followed artist on Spotify.

This upcoming multi-city tour is poised to redefine the dynamic between fans and artists during live concerts. Expect a musical spectacle that will give a sensory experience like never before? With a production of unmatched calibre, audiophiles are in for a treat, as the show will boast meticulously crafted SFX and sound quality that replicates a recorded CD in a performance that’s 100% live! Additionally, to make the concert truly accessible and immersive for all, a ramp will be added to the main stage, extending into the audience. This will make the show easy to view across all ticket categories.

Main stage, extending into the audience (ETV Bharat)

Alongside his chart-busters and fan favorites in his signature soul-stirring style, the tour will feature an exclusive setlist spanning diverse music genres. Arijit will perform new renditions of his most beloved songs, fusing styles ranging from unplugged to head-banging mashups of his unforgettable melodies –there is something for everyone. The symphony of hit tracks will be enhanced with leg-thumping choreography, which goes beyond the conventional Bollywood style. Additionally, international musicians and backing vocals will also join the stage, adding a global flavour and elevating the entire concert experience.

“I am thrilled to be back on tour, there is nothing like performing live on stage and witnessing the love and joy of so many people. I am eager to see the audience’s reactions to this new setlist - we have specially reworked almost every track, including the hits, to bring something fresh to the stage. The compositions will differ from released versions, and I have a few surprises lined up for the audience, too," said Arijit Singh.

Tickets available online

Price: Starting from 2,000 to 80,000 across different categories.