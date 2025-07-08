ETV Bharat / lifestyle

AR Rahman Returns To Hyderabad After 8 Years With An Exclusive Stadium Concert At Ramoji Film City

The Oscar-winning composer will perform live at Ramoji Film City on November 8 as part of the Wonderment Tour, celebrating 30 years of musical brilliance

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : July 8, 2025

After an eight-year hiatus from Hyderabad, musical maestro A.R. Rahman is set to make a grand return to the city with his much-anticipated Wonderment Tour. The stadium concert is scheduled for November 8 at Ramoji Film City and promises an immersive evening of iconic melodies, cinematic soundscapes, and cutting-edge musical artistry.

Presented by Hyderabad Talkies in association with EVA Live and Xora, this special stop on the tour celebrates three decades of Rahman's extraordinary legacy as a composer, producer, and performer. Originally launched in Mumbai on May 3, The Wonderment Tour is a sonic tribute to Rahman's vast repertoire—spanning Indian and international film scores, timeless soundtracks, and fresh experimental compositions.

The Hyderabad concert marks a significant moment for fans who haven’t seen the legend live in the city since 2017. “This tour is for those who cherish the experience of live music and the profound immersion it offers,” Rahman shared in a press note. “I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music.”

Tickets for the Hyderabad concert go on sale July 14 exclusively on the District app by Zomato, with fans already marking their calendars for what is expected to be a landmark cultural event in the city’s music scene.

