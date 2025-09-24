AP Dhillon Will Return In December With His Biggest Ever India Tour Of 8 Cities, Know All The Dates, Venues And Ticketing Deets
With debuts in new cities, the Punjabi-Canadian rapper's arena tour marks his third time in India.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
Canadian-Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has announced his return to India with an 8-city arena tour. AP Dhillon’s ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025 marks his third run in India, and kicks off in December 2025.
Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live (in collaboration with Live Nation), this extensive tour will traverse India’s major metropolitan centres, including Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The singer-songwriter and rapper will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.
Contributions For Punjab Flood Relief
In response to the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab, for every ticket sold on BookMyShow, INR 100 will be allocated to flood relief efforts in Punjab, along with an option for additional donations in the ticket booking flow. Notably, Dhillon will match these contributions to assist in the redevelopment of homes for families affected by the floods. A portion of the proceeds will also support animal welfare and local businesses, with BookMyShow committing an additional INR 25 lakhs towards these relief initiatives.
Fans will have the opportunity to purchase official AP Dhillon merchandise directly during the ticket booking process. Dhillon said in a statement, “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together.”
What Is On The Setlist?
The tour’s setlist will span AP Dhillon’s hits such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, Summer High and With You alongside his latest releases such as Afsos, STFU and Thodi Si Daaru. Attendees can expect a bold, immersive concert experience, artfully blending Dhillon’s distinctive sound, a fusion of traditional Punjabi musicality with contemporary hip-hop and R&B influences.
Each show will feature global production and a centrestage stage design, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, all thoughtfully designed to create a powerful connection between AP Dhillon and his audience, making every attendee feel part of the immersive experience, regardless of venue size.
Where To Get Tickets
Tickets for AP Dhillon’s ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025 will be exclusively available on BookMyShow. The exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Visa credit card and debit card holders will go live on September 26, 2025 at 11 am IST. The General On-Sale of tickets will go live on September 28, 2025 at 12 pm IST (Noon) on the platform.
Dates And Cities
- 5th December 2025 - Ahmedabad
- 7th December 2025 - New Delhi NCR
- 12th December 2025 - Ludhiana
- 14th December 2025 - Pune
- 19th December 2025 - Bengaluru
- 21st December 2025 - Kolkata
- 26th December 2025 - Mumbai
- 28th December 2025 - Jaipur
