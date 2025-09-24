ETV Bharat / lifestyle

AP Dhillon Will Return In December With His Biggest Ever India Tour Of 8 Cities, Know All The Dates, Venues And Ticketing Deets

Canadian-Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has announced his return to India with an 8-city arena tour. AP Dhillon’s ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025 marks his third run in India, and kicks off in December 2025.

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live (in collaboration with Live Nation), this extensive tour will traverse India’s major metropolitan centres, including Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The singer-songwriter and rapper will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Contributions For Punjab Flood Relief

In response to the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab, for every ticket sold on BookMyShow, INR 100 will be allocated to flood relief efforts in Punjab, along with an option for additional donations in the ticket booking flow. Notably, Dhillon will match these contributions to assist in the redevelopment of homes for families affected by the floods. A portion of the proceeds will also support animal welfare and local businesses, with BookMyShow committing an additional INR 25 lakhs towards these relief initiatives.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase official AP Dhillon merchandise directly during the ticket booking process. Dhillon said in a statement, “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together.”