Horoscope: Anger Will Cause Problems In Relationship For Libra | Read Astrological Prediction For August 7

Astrological Predictions For August 7, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Enjoy this lucky day as your enthusiasm may prove helpful to you and your beloved to be in a jolly mood. Your energy and adventurous mood may fascinate your partner to remain stress-free in the relationship. In money matters the marketing strategies of businessmen may help them to get success. Overseas dealings may bring immense profits. On the professional front your positive thoughts and suggestions may be easily accepted by colleagues. You may overcome challenges with ease.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Your sweetheart may get inspired by your actions and thoughts. However, you may need to spice up your love life as things may get boring on the personal and professional front. Financial matters may take a back seat as the day may not bring desired gains. Although, this may be a temporary phase and may soon fade away. Professionally you may be in the mood of avoiding difficult tasks. Lack of synchronization between thoughts and actions may misguide you for the day.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Today, you will have new responsibilities and achieve huge profits in all your dealings. Pay special attention to your health. You will want to focus on your partner's desires and expectations. Adjustment is the key to maintaining a balance in your relationship. Things will go smoothly once you will understand your partner. Work-wise, you may struggle to make an impression on your superiors. However, you will succeed at doing so by the end of the day.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Be ready to get into the shoes of a juggler today. Multi-tasking is the need of the hour, my friend! However, no worries for you will be energetic and deft. The pending pile of work will be finished with ease. Seemingly impossible tasks will be finished in a blink of an eye. As you are provided with a lot of responsibilities in the workplace, you may not be able to give much time to near and dear ones.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. It is good to be impulsive sometimes; but if one were to ask you today, you would be all for a meticulously planned approach to life. So much so that from now on, planning will become almost part and parcel of your life. Your health is going to be very good today. You are advised to avoid overspending today, there may be huge expenses. If you wish to try your luck in another job or business, the day is favourable.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. If being humanitarian needed a definite physical form, you are most likely to be nominated. Such is the mix of values and practicality today. Devise strategies to achieve more productivity. See the bigger picture. This is an ideal day to buy a new home-theater or TV which will add more value to your life and routine because you can enjoy movies or TV shows at home, with all the family members.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Your personal life seems to be steady. If your partner has not had a good day, ensure that you don't be angry. The best you can do is to help your partner calm down. Today will be a rather uneventful day on the financial front for you. Things will neither go the negative way nor the positive way, and you will neither gain much nor lose much. It is, however, an auspicious day for internal meetings.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You may deviate a little from mundane chores and take up creative activities like cooking and gardening. Today, you wish to do smart work and not just hard work. You will be looking at life from a different angle, as a desire for profit rules your mind today. You will be determined to achieve positive results. It will be routine work at the office without any obstacles. You want to make sure that your peers benefit from your contribution.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. It is an encouraging day on the personal front and you can expect a gift from your partner. You will get the emotional support from your partner. Because your buying impulse is going to be very high today, you may end up spending money on credit cards. You may also take loans to buy things. You will be able to express your opinions honestly in meetings at work. You need to avoid overdoing this as people may get the wrong impression.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Apart from a few chances of differences with your partner, your love life seems to be steady. You may try to explore the different facets of romance but you are likely to clinch the sweetest thing your partner is comfortable with. Money will slip through your fingers like water today. Medical and travel expenses are likely to make a big dent in your wallet. The day is good to start saving some money regularly.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Today you will be preoccupied with thoughts of money and how to enhance your income. However, what will fetch you the rewards is action, and not too much thinking. This is a perfect day for group activities. Your intelligence and keen interest may give you appreciation at the office today. You may avoid the tasks that take a long time to accomplish. You will enjoy guiding others today and delegate your tasks among the teammates to achieve faster results.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Sagittarius today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. An emotion filled day is on the cards. Your beloved will try his/her best to keep you in a good mood. This is a good time to talk about promotions or career change for better financial prospects. Stars are in your favour to build a strong foundation for future finances. It appears to be a lucky day for an interview. However, you should be very confident while making the ultimate choice. Make your decisions before it's too late.