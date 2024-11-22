An All-International Lineup Of Musicians At The Upcoming Mumbai Jazz Festival 2024

The 2024 edition of the annual Mumbai Jazz Festival will feature an exclusively international line-up. Get ready to listen to a diverse range of talent from Estonia, Switzerland, the USA, the Czech Republic, and Réunion Island. This year’s festival is a cultural exchange, blending the flavours of jazz traditions from around the world.

Hosted by the INT Aditya Birla Centre for Performing Arts in association with Exodus Events and Unwind, the one-day event is scheduled for the evening of December 7, 2024 at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. It’s a rare opportunity to experience the best of global jazz right in the heart of Mumbai. From Estonia to Réunion Island, each artist brings a different perspective to the genre.

Meet The International Acts

Lonitseera hails from Estonia (ETV Bharat)

1. Lonitseera

Hailing from the Baltic nation of Estonia, Lonitseera is a jazz group that combines whimsical melodies with indie-jazz and alt-pop influences. Their critically acclaimed debut album, Tapeet, won the 'Best Original Songs Album' at the Estonian Music Awards. Lonitseera is the brainchild of vocalist and composer Kaisa Kuslapuu.

2. Silvan Joray Trio Featuring Hillai Govreen

Silvan Joray Trio (ETV Bharat)

This trio led by Swiss guitarist Silvan Joray features American saxophonist Hillai Govreen. Their collaboration merges Swiss precision with the spontaneity of American jazz, resulting in performances that are both technically brilliant and emotionally engaging.

3. Milli Janatková

Milli Janatková (ETV Bharat)

A multi-talented artist from the Czech Republic, Milli Janatková is a vocalist, composer and instrumentalist. Her music seamlessly blends jazz with elements from various genres, reflecting her global influences. Janatková's performances are deeply personal and expressive.

4. Solah

Solah is a duo comprising sisters Bernadette and Patricia Philippe (ETV Bharat)

Solah is a duo comprising sisters Bernadette and Patricia Philippe from Réunion Island. Their music is a fusion of jazz with Creole, African and Indian influences. Solah's performances are known for their poetic and immersive quality.

Frank Dubier, the jazz trumpeter who also mastered the clarinet, flute, violin and saxophone known, was known his unforgettable trumpet solos in Ilayaraja’s compositions. His contribution to Indian jazz will be celebrated at the fest with the prestigious Frank Dubier Award. Louis Banks will receive the award for his own influence on Indian jazz and his global contributions to the genre. Tickets can be booked online.