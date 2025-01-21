Amrit Udyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens To Public From Feb 2, Learn Every Detail From Timings To Key Attractions

Each year, the sprawling gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan transform into a spot of springtime charm for the public. For 2025, the Amrit Udyan (a vibrant reimagining of the iconic Mughal Gardens) opens its gates to the world from February 2 to March 30.
Among its standout features are:
Vertical Gardens: Towering cascades of greenery adorned with vibrant flowers create a visual masterpiece, perfect for those looking to capture Instagram-worthy memories.
Bal Vatika: A whimsical garden crafted for children, it features a treehouse and pays homage to a remarkable 225-year-old sheesham tree.
Stone Abacus: A tactile educational tool blending natural materials with numeracy.
Sound Pipe: Introduces kids to the magic of acoustics through engaging, hands-on exploration.
Music Wall: Made from recycled materials, this feature invites young visitors to experiment with sound and rhythm, weaving environmental consciousness into playtime.
A Celebration of Cultural Diversity
From March 6 to 9, the gardens will host Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a festival showcasing Southern India’s rich cultural traditions. Expect vibrant performances, intricate crafts, and mouthwatering culinary experiences that transport you to the southernmost corners of the country.
Why Visit Amrit Udyan in 2025?
Beyond its visual appeal, Amrit Udyan represents a celebration of accessibility, innovation, and cultural unity. Its thoughtful design, coupled with its reverence for history and inclusivity, makes it a must-see if you are in Delhi.
Timings and Access
The Udyan will welcome visitors six days a week, between 10 am and 6 pm, with Mondays reserved for meticulous maintenance to ensure the gardens remain pristine.
However, several dates will mark exceptions to this open-door policy: February 5, due to Delhi's Legislative Assembly polling; February 20 and 21, for the Visitors’ Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan; and March 14, in observance of Holi.
Entry to the gardens is through Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, conveniently located near North Avenue. To enhance accessibility, a free shuttle service will ferry visitors between the Central Secretariat Metro Station and Gate No. 35 every 30 minutes, operating from 9:30 am to 6 pm.
For those eager to experience the gardens, booking can be done online although walk-ins are also welcome.
Special Days For Special Guests
True to its spirit of inclusivity, Amrit Udyan has set aside specific days to honor and celebrate diverse communities. These include:
March 26: Exclusively for differently-abled individuals.
March 27: For personnel from the defense, paramilitary, and police forces.
March 28: Dedicated to women, including tribal women’s self-help groups.
March 29: Reserved for senior citizens.
This thoughtful allocation ensures that every corner of society gets the opportunity to partake in this annual spectacle.
Entry: Free and open to all on registration
Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan, President's Estate, New Delhi
