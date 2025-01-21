ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Amrit Udyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens To Public From Feb 2, Learn Every Detail From Timings To Key Attractions

Each year, the sprawling gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan transform into a spot of springtime charm for the public. For 2025, the Amrit Udyan (a vibrant reimagining of the iconic Mughal Gardens) opens its gates to the world from February 2 to March 30.

Among its standout features are:

Vertical Gardens: Towering cascades of greenery adorned with vibrant flowers create a visual masterpiece, perfect for those looking to capture Instagram-worthy memories.

Bal Vatika: A whimsical garden crafted for children, it features a treehouse and pays homage to a remarkable 225-year-old sheesham tree.

Stone Abacus: A tactile educational tool blending natural materials with numeracy.

Sound Pipe: Introduces kids to the magic of acoustics through engaging, hands-on exploration.

Music Wall: Made from recycled materials, this feature invites young visitors to experiment with sound and rhythm, weaving environmental consciousness into playtime.

A Celebration of Cultural Diversity

From March 6 to 9, the gardens will host Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a festival showcasing Southern India’s rich cultural traditions. Expect vibrant performances, intricate crafts, and mouthwatering culinary experiences that transport you to the southernmost corners of the country.

Why Visit Amrit Udyan in 2025?

Beyond its visual appeal, Amrit Udyan represents a celebration of accessibility, innovation, and cultural unity. Its thoughtful design, coupled with its reverence for history and inclusivity, makes it a must-see if you are in Delhi.