When Amitabh Bachchan Revealed He "Writes Love Letters To Jaya Bachchan"; Why Handwritten Letters Are Still Relevant In The Digital Age

Most of us have heard our parents share stories about how they would write love letters to each other and wait for the response for days. With time and inventions, those scented handwritten love letters are replaced with fleeting texts and hurried calls. Poets would say, "A love letter speaks when words falter. It is a timeless bridge connecting two souls." The first two words, "My dearest..." make it more than just ink and words – it is a keepsake that time cannot erode. Maybe this is why love letters make a huge difference in a relationship – an admiring exchange of emotions and love.

While millennials couples may underscore the importance of handwritten letters, couples from the 19th century continue to do so. For instance, the star of the millennium, Amitabh Bachchan continues to write love letters to Jaya Bachchan. Recently, on one of the Kaun Banega Crorepati, KBC episodes, the actor revealed that he used to write many love letters to his wife Jaya Bachchan, and continues to do so. When asked by one of the contestants, "Sir love letter apne diya tha Jaya ji ko (did you write Jaya love letters?)." To which the Piku actor responded by saying, "Haan, kahi (yes, plenty)." He further added, "Aaj tak dete rahete hain (I give her love letters to this day)."

An act of connection and intimacy

Writing a love letter isn't just an expression of emotions; it's a deliberate act of connection, vulnerability, and intimacy. After about 38 years of marriage, Indra and Chandra continue to share letters. "We were engaged for three years and in those days there were no phones. We used to write letters to each other. I have about 700 letters still with me that we shared during our courtship period. We continued doing that for many years. After the kids grew up, the love letters have been replaced by notes of what to bring home, but they start with the same tone, 'dear' and end with 'love'," says Chandra, who feels her husband is more romantic and he likes to see a note every day in his pocket. "I used to write and put that in his tiffin," she continues, "Now, I keep one in his pocket, which is a list of things he needs to buy from the market."

For Chandra, this is a way of expressing her love for her husband. She says, "We still feel like we are in the 'dating phase' what my children call it." Indra adds, “Writing those letters made me think deeply about what Chandra meant to me. It strengthened our connection and made the three-year distance bearable.”

For Supriya and Kiran, who spent four years in a long-distance relationship, love letters were a lifeline. "Calls were great, but letters were different," Supriya says. "They felt more personal, more permanent. There was a sense of belonging. We used to wait for the response. There was a constant exchange of letters," says Supriya, who is married to her poet husband Kiran Advikolanu for 33 years. With years, their relationship has evolved and letters have been replaced with poems. "He writes poems and songs for me. We ensure we tell each other every day that we need each other," she shares.

Strengthening emotional bond

It is common between couples who grew up in times when technology wasn't shaped the way it is for millennials and Gen Z couples, Shantanu Sharma, who is married for three years and was in a relationship with her now wife Shweta for about two years, would write letters to communicate his feelings for her. "We used to talk over video calls and meet as well but writing letters felt different. It felt more personal and belonging," says Shantanu.

Several studies suggest that writing about emotions can foster closer bonds in relationships. Dr. G.K Suri, clinical psychologist and relationship counsellor notes, “The act of writing a love letter helps individuals process their emotions and communicate them more effectively. For the recipient, reading a love letter creates feelings of being valued and understood, which strengthens emotional intimacy.”

Expert tips on writing a love letter

Be authentic:

Don’t overthink or try to be overly poetic if it doesn’t feel natural. Speak from the heart.

Focus on specifics:

Mention the little things you love about your partner. Specificity makes the letter personal and meaningful.

Express gratitude:

Highlight what you appreciate about your partner and how they enrich your life.

Reflect on memories:

Sharing memories adds depth and reminds your partner of the shared history that binds you.

End with hope:

Conclude by expressing your hopes for the future together.

In a world that moves too quickly, a love letter asks us to slow down, to savour the beauty of love and connection. It is a gift that transcends time, extending not just words but pieces of the soul. Whether you are rekindling romance, maintaining a long-distance relationship, or simply celebrating your love, the humble love letter can work wonders. So, grab a pen and paper, and let your heart do the talking. You might just discover that the simplest gestures can create the deepest impact!