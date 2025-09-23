ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beyond Gold, The Alternative Metals And Stones Making Waves In High Fashion Jewellery

Luxury has always been about scarcity. Gold, diamonds, platinum... the classics that defined wealth, power, and taste. But luxury in 2025 isn’t about flaunting what everyone else does not have. It’s about being ahead of the curve, conscious, and smarter with choices. It’s still indulgence, just more intentional. Let’s talk about the new kids on the block. These are the metals and stones rewriting the rules of what luxury means.

High-Tech Ceramic

Ceramic in jewelry isn’t the teacup version. We’re talking high-tech ceramic (lightweight, scratch-resistant), and available in colours that metal just can’t touch. Imagine a matte black ceramic ring paired with a platinum inlay. It’s masculine, futuristic, and durable enough to handle your kettlebell swings. Luxury isn’t always shiny; sometimes it’s matte and indestructible.

Precious Metal Clay (PMC)

Here’s a geeky but fascinating one. PMC is basically powdered metal mixed with an organic binder that you can mould like clay. Fire it up, and you’re left with pure silver, gold, or platinum. It’s opening up whole new design worlds, because suddenly artisans don’t need giant forges... they can literally hand-sculpt your luxury piece. Think of PMC as the 3D printer of jewellery metals.

Upcycled And Recycled Materials

Recycled luxury jewelry (ETV Bharat)

According to Dishi Somani, founder of DishiS Designer Jewellery, “Luxury also equates to responsibility these days.” She’s right. Recycled gold, silver, even timber and cork leather are now part of luxury collections. The brag here isn’t just about how much you've spent, it’s about how little you wasted. Wearing recycled luxury is like saying, “Yes, I care about the planet. And yes, I still look incredible.”

Lab-Grown Diamonds