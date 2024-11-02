ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Allu Arjun's Florid Shirts From Pushpa Have Gone Mainstream

Action heroes tend to stick to rugged basics, but in the Telugu hit Pushpa, Allu Arjun has brought something far more colourful to his character: the loud, florid shirt. With the Pushpa 2 posters and teasers all over the internet, the actor's look in the movie is more coveted than ever.

The poster for Pushpa 2: The Rule depicts Allu Arjun in his swaggering glory wearing an embroidered shirt so blue, it could outshine a summer sky. He is smoking a pipe with a look that says, “I didn’t just wake up like this. I woke up, looked this good, and I know it.” It’s an invitation for every guy to step up his game.

Allu's blue shirt with gold embroidery is eye-catching in the posters of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Mythri Movie Makers)

Anyone from the aisles of shopping sites Meesho, Indiamart and Flipkart to the shelves of local markets is snapping up replicas of the shirts he wore in the first movie. Not only has the Pushpa effect given the florid shirt a boost in popularity, it has also opened up a whole new realm of choices for men who never imagined floral prints could be a legitimate fashion statement.

What Is A Florid Shirt?

A florid shirt (not to be confused with floral) is one that features eye-catching prints in bold colours, often with floral, tropical or dramatic themes. The term florid generally refers to something that is elaborate or showy. In the fashion industry, it suggests an item that is richly decorated or brightly coloured. The prints are usually oversized, with paisley or tropical motifs and they come in intense colours like electric blue, red, neon green, or orange.

In recent years, florid shirts have become associated with a confident and expressive style in men’s fashion. They blend vibrant patterns with a relaxed, loose fit. They are usually styled with simple, solid-coloured pants to let the shirt’s drama take centrestage.

The Pushpa Effect

The florid shirt isn’t new, but Pushpa has taken it to another level. The character's shirts come in colours and prints that defy subtlety: bright blues, deep reds, pista greens. Patterns range from oversized florals to paisleys, with occasional embroidery to add that extra flair. The cut is loose, allowing him to move as though he’s in constant anticipation of a fight scene, yet casual enough for the swag that Pushpa is known for. As for accessories, the man loves his shades. His look is topped off with a pair of shades that make even the fiercest glare look effortless.

Shades and bracelets are the best accessories to go with it (Mythri Movie Makers)

Men’s fashion has historically lived in neutral territory. Plaid, solids, and the occasional stripe are the comfortable go-tos. But florid shirts make a statement. You can’t ignore a neon green shirt with red hibiscus flowers splashed across it, nor would you want to. It’s a break from the monotony and an invitation to embrace boldness.

Bollywood stars like the flamboyant Ranveer Singh and buff Varun Dhawan are showing up to events in similar bold prints. South star Dulquer Salmaan has embraced the style, adding his own laidback, polished twist to it. It’s no longer about standing out for the sake of standing out; it’s about making a statement that says, “I am as comfortable in bright florals as I am in a plain white tee.”