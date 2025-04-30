ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Wishes, Blessings, Greetings and Images To Share On This Auspicious Day

Today is Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most special days in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that anything started today will grow and bring good fortune. The word “Akshaya” means something that never ends or runs out. That’s why this day is seen as a powerful time to begin something new: a new job, a new relationship, a new home, or even a simple habit like eating healthy or practising gratitude.

Unlike louder festivals like Diwali or Holi, Akshaya Tritiya is quiet and calm. There are no fireworks or big crowds. But it holds deep meaning, especially for those who believe in positive energy, spiritual growth, and simple prosperity.

What Do People Do on Akshaya Tritiya?

In many Indian homes, people buy gold or silver as a sign of wealth and luck. They donate food or clothes to those in need, pray for abundance and a happy future. They perform pujas and rituals to invite blessings from Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and Vishnu (the protector). Some people also fast or visit temples. Farmers may begin sowing seeds. Families plan weddings or housewarming ceremonies. It’s a day that carries the promise of growth and success.

What Is the Story Behind It?

There are several beautiful stories connected to Akshaya Tritiya:

It is said to be the day when Lord Krishna gave the Akshaya Patra (a magical vessel that never emptied) to Draupadi during the Mahabharata, ensuring that her family would never go hungry. It marks the birth of Parashurama, one of the ten avatars of Vishnu. On this day, it is believed that the holy river Ganga came down to Earth. It also marks the beginning of the Treta Yuga, one of the four great ages in Hindu belief.

