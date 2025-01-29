ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Millennials Love This 6-Minute Air Fryer Pizza Recipe, Which Is Healthier, Faster and Way More Delicious Than Online Delivery

In the debate of "Is pizza good for you?" the air fryer tortilla pizza proudly lands in the “health-conscious but still fun” category.

Air Fryer Pizza
This popular recipe uses tortillas instead of dough for the pizza crust (Freepik)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who think pizza is junk food, and those who understand that with just a few strategic swaps, pizza can be wholesome and delicious. Enter the Air Fryer Tortilla Pizza. This viral sensation is proving that you can have crispy, cheesy pizza in six minutes and still feel like you’re eating clean. The tortilla replaces traditional pizza dough, meaning fewer refined carbs and a lighter, crispier base.

The air fryer uses little to no oil, so you get a crispy crust without the deep-fried regret. At this point, the air fryer has become the millennial home essential, right up there with indoor plants, overpriced coffee subscriptions, and the misguided belief that renting is temporary. If you don’t own one yet, are you even a functioning adult? Air fryers have infiltrated kitchens worldwide, seducing us with the promise of crispy fries without guilt, and a general sense of culinary superiority. It’s capable of cooking everything from salmon to cookies, yet somehow mostly used for making chicken nuggets at 2 am.

Another advantage of this recipe is that you can control the ingredients, meaning fewer preservatives, less grease, and a chance to add healthy toppings like spinach (but let’s be real, even if you add an entire garden, it’s the cheese we’re here for).

Air Fryer Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 whole wheat tortillas
  • ½ cup mozzarella cheese (or cheddar cheese)
  • ¼ cup pizza sauce
  • Your favorite toppings (vegetables, mushrooms, chicken or anything you fancy)
  • A sprinkle of herb seasoning

How to Make It

  • Preheat your air fryer to 375°F (190°C).
  • Coat the inside of the air fryer basket lightly with olive oil so your pizza doesn’t stick and turn into an abstract art piece.
  • Layer the tortillas. Place one tortilla in the air fryer basket, sprinkle a bit of cheese, then slap the second tortilla on top. This creates a crispy, cheesy middle layer.
  • Spread the pizza sauce evenly on top, leaving a small border because sauce on the air fryer basket is a pain to clean.
  • Load it up with cheese and toppings of your choice.
  • Air fry for 6 minutes until the cheese is bubbly and the edges are perfectly crisp.
  • Remove, slice, and admire your creation before devouring it.

Read more:

  1. National Bagel Day 2025: History, Topping Trends, Recipe and Your Personality Type
  2. Microwave Oven Day: Fast, Fun and Fabulous Recipes To Try
  3. 5 Mushroom Dishes You Can Whip Up in 30 Minutes or Less

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who think pizza is junk food, and those who understand that with just a few strategic swaps, pizza can be wholesome and delicious. Enter the Air Fryer Tortilla Pizza. This viral sensation is proving that you can have crispy, cheesy pizza in six minutes and still feel like you’re eating clean. The tortilla replaces traditional pizza dough, meaning fewer refined carbs and a lighter, crispier base.

The air fryer uses little to no oil, so you get a crispy crust without the deep-fried regret. At this point, the air fryer has become the millennial home essential, right up there with indoor plants, overpriced coffee subscriptions, and the misguided belief that renting is temporary. If you don’t own one yet, are you even a functioning adult? Air fryers have infiltrated kitchens worldwide, seducing us with the promise of crispy fries without guilt, and a general sense of culinary superiority. It’s capable of cooking everything from salmon to cookies, yet somehow mostly used for making chicken nuggets at 2 am.

Another advantage of this recipe is that you can control the ingredients, meaning fewer preservatives, less grease, and a chance to add healthy toppings like spinach (but let’s be real, even if you add an entire garden, it’s the cheese we’re here for).

Air Fryer Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 whole wheat tortillas
  • ½ cup mozzarella cheese (or cheddar cheese)
  • ¼ cup pizza sauce
  • Your favorite toppings (vegetables, mushrooms, chicken or anything you fancy)
  • A sprinkle of herb seasoning

How to Make It

  • Preheat your air fryer to 375°F (190°C).
  • Coat the inside of the air fryer basket lightly with olive oil so your pizza doesn’t stick and turn into an abstract art piece.
  • Layer the tortillas. Place one tortilla in the air fryer basket, sprinkle a bit of cheese, then slap the second tortilla on top. This creates a crispy, cheesy middle layer.
  • Spread the pizza sauce evenly on top, leaving a small border because sauce on the air fryer basket is a pain to clean.
  • Load it up with cheese and toppings of your choice.
  • Air fry for 6 minutes until the cheese is bubbly and the edges are perfectly crisp.
  • Remove, slice, and admire your creation before devouring it.

Read more:

  1. National Bagel Day 2025: History, Topping Trends, Recipe and Your Personality Type
  2. Microwave Oven Day: Fast, Fun and Fabulous Recipes To Try
  3. 5 Mushroom Dishes You Can Whip Up in 30 Minutes or Less

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR FRYER PIZZA RECIPEFOODRECIPESSOCIAL MEDIA TRENDAIR FRYER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.