Millennials Love This 6-Minute Air Fryer Pizza Recipe, Which Is Healthier, Faster and Way More Delicious Than Online Delivery

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who think pizza is junk food, and those who understand that with just a few strategic swaps, pizza can be wholesome and delicious. Enter the Air Fryer Tortilla Pizza. This viral sensation is proving that you can have crispy, cheesy pizza in six minutes and still feel like you’re eating clean. The tortilla replaces traditional pizza dough, meaning fewer refined carbs and a lighter, crispier base.

The air fryer uses little to no oil, so you get a crispy crust without the deep-fried regret. At this point, the air fryer has become the millennial home essential, right up there with indoor plants, overpriced coffee subscriptions, and the misguided belief that renting is temporary. If you don’t own one yet, are you even a functioning adult? Air fryers have infiltrated kitchens worldwide, seducing us with the promise of crispy fries without guilt, and a general sense of culinary superiority. It’s capable of cooking everything from salmon to cookies, yet somehow mostly used for making chicken nuggets at 2 am.

Another advantage of this recipe is that you can control the ingredients, meaning fewer preservatives, less grease, and a chance to add healthy toppings like spinach (but let’s be real, even if you add an entire garden, it’s the cheese we’re here for).

Air Fryer Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

2 whole wheat tortillas

½ cup mozzarella cheese (or cheddar cheese)

¼ cup pizza sauce

Your favorite toppings (vegetables, mushrooms, chicken or anything you fancy)

A sprinkle of herb seasoning

How to Make It