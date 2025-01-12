Ahead Of Maha Kumbh, Akharas Vie For First Royal Bath

Prayagraj: Ahead of the Maha Kumbh on January 13 with the first Shahi Snan (royal bath) taking place the next day, two prominent akharas are vying for the opportunity of the inaugural bath.

Traditionally, the saints of Mahanirvani Akhara take the inaugural royal bath, but this time the option might go to the Juna Akhara, the largest one.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, told ETV Bharat that being the largest akhara, the saints of Juna have the first option to open the royal bathing ceremony.

Countering Puri's claim, Rajendra Das, the national president of All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, said any change in the long-followed tradition should take place with mutual consent.

"We just have two days. We will call a meeting of all akharas to decide on who will take the first royal bath. The rule mandates which akharas will take the first, second and third royal baths. Vairagi and Udasi Akharas decide on their own. One or two saints with animosity towards others are standing against us. This is a big problem. Those who abuse us will have to be pushed out. Gandhiji's policy will not work now. The tradition is very old and needs to be changed. Juna is the biggest akhara which takes up most of the social work. It has the maximum number of saints (SC, ST, OBC, transgender and English saints). In such a situation, only Juna Akhara has the right to take the first Amrit Snan," Puri said.

"We only talk about Vaishnav Akharas. Among them, Nirmohi, Digambar and Nirvani Akhara will take the royal bath in their order. Juna is the biggest Akhara and has the first right to the royal bath. Till now, a wrong tradition has been followed which needs to be changed. If someone talks apart from traditions, then, I do not think it will be in anyone's interest," Das said.

On the ongoing dispute, Vijay Kiran Anand, chairman of Prayagraj Mela Vikas Pradhikaran, said preparations for the first royal bath have been completed. As per the order of the royal bath, Mahanirvani Akhara will take the first bath and no change has been proposed by the administration. The first royal bath will take place on January 14 amid tight security."

Mahant Yamuna Puri, secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara, said according to tradition, Mahanirvani Akhara has been taking the first bath in the Ardh Kumbh, Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj for hundreds of years. Now under a conspiracy, Juna Akhara is trying to change this years-old tradition. This will not be allowed.

Following the demise of Mahant Narendra Giri, the former president of All India Akhara Parishad, on September 20, 2021, there was a faction. Puri, secretary of Niranjani Akhara, was elected as the new president of the Akhara Parishad on October 25, 2021, courting controversy.

Three Vaishnavite Akharas --Sri Digambar Ani, Sri Nirmohi Ani and Sri Nirvani Ani Akharas -- did not participate in the election. In 2021 they elected Puri as the new president in Haridwar and Das as general secretary.

The division became clear which manifested in the fight between the saints at a meeting on the Maha Kumbh on November 7, 2024, the video of which went viral.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad was formed in 1954 to unite all akharas. Mahants of every akhara are represented in this supreme council of saints, the president and general secretary being the most influential. Out of 13 akharas Juna, Niranjani, Mahanirvani, Agni, Atal, Aahwan and Anand are considered to be sanyasi akharas and Digambar Ani, Nirvani Ani and Nirmohi Ani are considered Vaishnavite while Bada Udasi, Naya Udasi and Nirmal are of Udasi.

"The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad is the highest institution of saints. The dignity of its president's post has increased in the last decade. The president is directly in touch with the government. The main objective of the parishad is to establish coordination between the government and the saints during the Kumbhs. It is through this coordination that land and other facilities are provided at the fair. The work of the council president is to extend the benefits of the facilities to other saints and to solve their problems," Puri said.