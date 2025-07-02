ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Age-Gap Friendships: Why Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Are Friend Goals, And The Joy Of Ignoring Age In Your Inner Circle

The unexpected perks of befriending someone who remembers rotary phones but doesn't know what a meme is.

Hollywood actors Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland share close camaraderie despite their 20-year age gap
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : July 2, 2025

When Peter Parker starts trading life advice with Iron Man and moonlighting as Doctor Strange’s brunch buddy, it’s not a Marvel multiverse problem, it’s just the joy of age-gap friendships. Let’s begin where all good things do: in Hollywood. Tom Holland, the sprightly Spidey of our time, famously shares an affable rapport with co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, both of whom could be his very cool uncles. Tom has expressed in the past that they have a mentor-mentee equation. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has waxed poetic about hanging out with seasoned actors who help him navigate everything from performance nuance to avoiding terrible on-set coffee.

Isn’t that the thing about friendship? When it works, it works—regardless of how many candles you had on your last birthday cake. Yet for some reason, we tend to think of friends as coming from neatly matched generations.

1. The Friendship Equation Nobody Teaches in School

According to a 2019 AARP study, nearly 4 in 10 adults report having a close friend who is at least 15 years older or younger. Nearly 40% of people are happily ignoring the rules of friendship algebra. In fact, Gen Xers and Boomers are more likely than Millennials to have a good friend from another generation, mostly because Millennials are still too young to have younger friends with mortgages. But the will is there: almost 8 in 10 adults want to spend time with people outside their own age group. We are, it seems, yearning for variety in our human connections; and probably some new music recommendations.

2. You Meet the Best People Where You Least Expect

Unsurprisingly, workplaces top the list for where intergenerational friendships begin. Older colleagues bring wisdom, calm, and tales of dial-up internet. Younger ones bring caffeine, energy, and the ability to reset the Wi-Fi router without crying. Then there are hobby groups (morning walkers, chess clubs, music classes) where friendships are formed over shared passions rather than shared birth years. These are the places where a retired professor might jam with a college student over Coldplay covers.

3. The Auntie Complex

In India especially, age comes with mandatory titles: uncle, aunty, bhaiyya, didi. Even if the person in question is just 12 minutes older than you, social etiquette demands a suffix. This, sadly, discourages genuine age-gap friendships. We don’t realise that some of our best relationships could exist in the spaces we’ve labelled off-limits. Deep friendships can (and should) coexist: peers who help us fumble through life, and age-gap friends who offer the benefit of experience or the gift of novelty.

4. What You Get from These Friendships

Here’s what research and common sense say:

  • You learn things you didn’t even know you didn’t know.
  • Older friends offer the kind of advice that comes from living through fads like fax machines and frosted tips.
  • Younger friends challenge your opinions, introduce you to K-dramas, or explain what NFTs were
  • Conversations never get stale.
  • You stay active, mentally and socially.
  • You gain empathy across age brackets

More importantly, these friendships help you feel seen. They aren't transactional. They aren't defined by expectations of being the same. They're often just about connection.

5. Why It’s Time We Stopped Matching Ages Like Socks

One of the best things about friendship is that it doesn’t ask for ID. You don’t need a license or a LinkedIn endorsement. Ask anyone who’s in a close intergenerational friendship, and you’ll likely hear the same thing: it just feels right. They enjoy the company.

In short, we need more friendships like Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. More people who don’t see age as a barrier, but as an opportunity to learn. To roll your eyes together at the absurdities of life insurance. So, the next time you find yourself hesitating to strike up a conversation with someone far younger or older than you, just remember: you might be about to meet your new best friend.

