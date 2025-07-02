ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Age-Gap Friendships: Why Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Are Friend Goals, And The Joy Of Ignoring Age In Your Inner Circle

When Peter Parker starts trading life advice with Iron Man and moonlighting as Doctor Strange’s brunch buddy, it’s not a Marvel multiverse problem, it’s just the joy of age-gap friendships. Let’s begin where all good things do: in Hollywood. Tom Holland, the sprightly Spidey of our time, famously shares an affable rapport with co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, both of whom could be his very cool uncles. Tom has expressed in the past that they have a mentor-mentee equation. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has waxed poetic about hanging out with seasoned actors who help him navigate everything from performance nuance to avoiding terrible on-set coffee.

Isn’t that the thing about friendship? When it works, it works—regardless of how many candles you had on your last birthday cake. Yet for some reason, we tend to think of friends as coming from neatly matched generations.

1. The Friendship Equation Nobody Teaches in School

According to a 2019 AARP study, nearly 4 in 10 adults report having a close friend who is at least 15 years older or younger. Nearly 40% of people are happily ignoring the rules of friendship algebra. In fact, Gen Xers and Boomers are more likely than Millennials to have a good friend from another generation, mostly because Millennials are still too young to have younger friends with mortgages. But the will is there: almost 8 in 10 adults want to spend time with people outside their own age group. We are, it seems, yearning for variety in our human connections; and probably some new music recommendations.

2. You Meet the Best People Where You Least Expect

Unsurprisingly, workplaces top the list for where intergenerational friendships begin. Older colleagues bring wisdom, calm, and tales of dial-up internet. Younger ones bring caffeine, energy, and the ability to reset the Wi-Fi router without crying. Then there are hobby groups (morning walkers, chess clubs, music classes) where friendships are formed over shared passions rather than shared birth years. These are the places where a retired professor might jam with a college student over Coldplay covers.

3. The Auntie Complex

In India especially, age comes with mandatory titles: uncle, aunty, bhaiyya, didi. Even if the person in question is just 12 minutes older than you, social etiquette demands a suffix. This, sadly, discourages genuine age-gap friendships. We don’t realise that some of our best relationships could exist in the spaces we’ve labelled off-limits. Deep friendships can (and should) coexist: peers who help us fumble through life, and age-gap friends who offer the benefit of experience or the gift of novelty.