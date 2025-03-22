ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Trendy And Affordable Jewellery Ideas That Won't Break Your Bank

Why settle for ordinary when you can shine every day? Here's your complete guide to budget-friendly jewellery pieces for every occasion

Trendy And Affordable Jewellery Ideas That Won't Break Your Bank (Kareena Kapoor Khan)
Trendy And Affordable Jewellery Ideas That Won't Break Your Bank (Kareena Kapoor Khan) (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

The main purpose of jewelry is to express oneself. The right piece can give your regular outfit a hint of refinement, a pop of personality, or even a striking statement. However, who says fashion must be expensive? You can get quality jewellery pieces in affordable price. Whether you're going to work, catching up with friends, or just want to dress up your everyday look, we've picked five gorgeous jewelry items that combine beauty and affordability.

Classy Butterfly Earrings

These delicate and striking butterfly-shaped earrings are in trend and they do look elegant as well. You can choose a piece with a n intricate design that can add graceful charm to your personality. butterfly-shaped earrings are ideal for casual as well as semi-formal outfits. Pair them with a flowy dress or power suit, if you have a casual or a former event to look effortlessly elegant.

Spiral Love Bracelet

Spiral love bracelet has been a trend lately but now it has more modern variations. This bracelet wraps around your wrist in a fluid, elegant motion, which creates a minimal yet eye-catching statement. If you pick one, ensure it is lightweight, comfortable, and versatile enough to wear daily.

Pearls Necklace

Timeless and elegant pearls can never go out of fashion. A chandelier-inspired necklace is a modern makeover to the classic pearls. Pick one with an intertwined silver accents and delicate pearls to balance vintage charm and contemporary sophistication. Whether a classic black dress or paired with a white shirt, pearl necklace is going to turn heads.

Finger ring

A simple yet graceful and versatile ring can add to your elegance. Chose from different designs, however, pick one that is adjustable and can bring soft, feminine touch to your hands. You can stack this ring with others or wear it solo, this delicate statement piece is definitely going to add grace and class to your personality.

Read More:

  1. Summer Style Up: Hottest Jewellery Trends To Elevate Your Summer Look
  2. Nita Ambani’s 200-Year-Old Antique Pendant And Black Kanchipuram Saree Stole The Show At Trump's Dinner
  3. Couple Goals In 2025: Platinum Rings Over Gold And Diamond

The main purpose of jewelry is to express oneself. The right piece can give your regular outfit a hint of refinement, a pop of personality, or even a striking statement. However, who says fashion must be expensive? You can get quality jewellery pieces in affordable price. Whether you're going to work, catching up with friends, or just want to dress up your everyday look, we've picked five gorgeous jewelry items that combine beauty and affordability.

Classy Butterfly Earrings

These delicate and striking butterfly-shaped earrings are in trend and they do look elegant as well. You can choose a piece with a n intricate design that can add graceful charm to your personality. butterfly-shaped earrings are ideal for casual as well as semi-formal outfits. Pair them with a flowy dress or power suit, if you have a casual or a former event to look effortlessly elegant.

Spiral Love Bracelet

Spiral love bracelet has been a trend lately but now it has more modern variations. This bracelet wraps around your wrist in a fluid, elegant motion, which creates a minimal yet eye-catching statement. If you pick one, ensure it is lightweight, comfortable, and versatile enough to wear daily.

Pearls Necklace

Timeless and elegant pearls can never go out of fashion. A chandelier-inspired necklace is a modern makeover to the classic pearls. Pick one with an intertwined silver accents and delicate pearls to balance vintage charm and contemporary sophistication. Whether a classic black dress or paired with a white shirt, pearl necklace is going to turn heads.

Finger ring

A simple yet graceful and versatile ring can add to your elegance. Chose from different designs, however, pick one that is adjustable and can bring soft, feminine touch to your hands. You can stack this ring with others or wear it solo, this delicate statement piece is definitely going to add grace and class to your personality.

Read More:

  1. Summer Style Up: Hottest Jewellery Trends To Elevate Your Summer Look
  2. Nita Ambani’s 200-Year-Old Antique Pendant And Black Kanchipuram Saree Stole The Show At Trump's Dinner
  3. Couple Goals In 2025: Platinum Rings Over Gold And Diamond

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EVERYDAY JEWELLERYJEWELLERY IDEAS FOR OFFICE WEARPEARL JEWELLERY IDEASCELEBRITY JEWELLERYAFFORDABLE JEWELLERY IDEAS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.