10 Affordable Cities Abroad That Offer The Best Student Life

She says that when comparing living costs to cities like Toronto or Vancouver, in Canada, Halifax has lower living expenses, while being home to top university programs at places like Dalhousie. In Canada, Winnipeg is another affordable city with good housing, diversity in culture, and welcoming environments for students.

International students often perceive countries such as Canada, the UK, the US, New Zealand, and Australia as having high living costs. “Although these countries have expensive cities, there are many cities that provide some affordable student value, in addition to providing students with a rich and diverse student experience,” says Mamta Jani, Founder, Ontrack Education.

In the UK, when it comes to value, she recommends Sheffield. Forget London’s sky-high rents; here, you’ll get one of the lowest living costs in the entire country. The arts scene is thriving, and if you love the outdoors, the Peak District is just a weekend away. Leicester, too, is gaining traction as a hidden gem. Affordable rents, a multicultural environment where everyone feels welcome, and a steadily growing academic reputation make it a place worth considering.

The US has always been a dream destination, but cities like New York and San Francisco are synonymous with exorbitant expenses. Instead, think about Pittsburgh. Home to Carnegie Mellon University, one of the top institutions globally, it offers world-class education while being much gentler on your wallet. For a classic college town vibe, Athens, Georgia stands out. Forget the ancient ruins of Greece—it’s a laid-back town where the cost of living is super low, the cafes are hip, and the college spirit runs strong. A perfect fit if you want that authentic American experience without the financial headache.

Adelaide is regarded as the most affordable city for students in Australia to move to, with affordable fees, cheaper transport, and a vibrant food community. Hobart, Tasmania, offers a slightly different flavor. It’s where nature meets education, giving you the chance to live close to mountains, art galleries, and fresh-air adventures... all at a fraction of the cost of big Australian cities.

New Zealand doesn’t fall behind either. Palmerston North is perhaps one of the most underrated student destinations in the region, with its affordable housing and friendly community. Dunedin is New Zealand’s student capital. Living costs are lower than Auckland or Wellington. If you want a classic college experience far away from expensive city life, Dunedin is a strong contender.

Affordability can still represent quality studenthood, and all of these cities represent academic success.