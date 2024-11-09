Asia's First Adventure Zoo Opens In Singapore In March 2025

If you think you have seen the best of zoos, you surely haven't travelled to one of Singapore's four existing zoological parks. It will change your idea of a zoo when you see the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore which offers sprawling attractions.

From immersive playgrounds with beautifully landscaped wildlife exhibits – and the awe-inspiring Bird Paradise with eight stunning walk-through aviaries. The Singapore authorities announced that the fifth zoological park will open in March 2025, an adventure-based marvel called Rainforest Wild Asia.

What makes Rainforest Wild Asia Unique

Although this is the fifth wildlife zoo that Singapore will have open for tourists, what makes unique is that it will be Asia's first adventure-based zoological park. Designed with lush rainforest, delicately recreated from 7,000 Southeast Asian trees and shrubs across ten different zones, the adventure zoological park is for those who love a thrill. Expect to get a high-adrenaline experience like freefall jumps from 20 meters, rock face traverse, and caving adventures. Although, these adventure experiences are not part of the tour ticket – you'll have to buy a separate ticket – but then, you can surely say, you have caved in a zoo.

In case, you just want to take it easy, you can simply stroll along the beautiful walkways and forest trails made through the 13-hectare park.

What else to look forward to

Apart from adventure activities, the zoological park offers immersive recreations of some of Asia's most majestic attractions. Some of the highlights include The Karsts, which, unlike the Northern Vietnamese jagged limestone pillars, are filled with interesting formations. This habitat will also be home to primates and challenging through the ferrata climbing route. There's also The Cavern, designed after the UNESCO World Heritage Site-listed Mulu Caves in Sarawak. The designing team of Mandai Wildlife Reserve made efforts to digitally scan rock features in the cave to recreate exact models for the zoo. Here you have to take a close look at them – the racer snakes and giant black scorpions – while you are exploring these buried depths.

Additionally, there are about 29 more animal species to look forward to including Javan langurs and red-shanked douc langurs at The Canopy habitat and Malayan tigers at the Rock Cascade habitat. It is like you get into a "one stop shop" destination for a complete download of a rainforest wildlife reserve at this Rainforest Wild Asia Park.