Actor Mamta Kulkarni Becomes Mai Mamta Nand Giri In Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: After enthralling her fans, film lovers and audience in various roles and characters she played, actor Mamta Kulkarni on Friday embarked on a spiritual journey by renouncing her worldly life and assuming a new identity of 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri', the Uttar Pradesh government said.

In a statement, the UP government said in the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Kulkarni first took 'sanyas' in the Kinnar Akhara and then she got a new name 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri' in the same akhara.

After performing 'Pind Daan', the Kinnar Akhara performed her pattabhishek (consecration ceremony). Kulkarni, 52, reached the Kinnar Akhara in Maha Kumbh on Friday where she met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara and sought his blessings. She also met the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Ravindra Puri.

Kulkarni took a dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam and was seen in the clothes of a 'sadhvi'. Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri alias Tina Maa told PTI that Kulkarni performed her own 'Pind Daan' on the banks of River Ganga on Friday. Around 8 pm, she was consecrated as mahamandaleshwar amid Vedic chanting in the Kinnar Akhara.

The Kinnar Akhara was established by eunuchs in 2018 and functions under the Juna Akhara. While an akhara is a Hindu religious order, Pind Daan is a ritual performed to pay homage to the departed ancestors.

With this induction, Kulkarni joins the ranks of the revered mahamandaleshwars -- a title given to spiritual leaders who play a vital role in religious discourse and social upliftment.

After sanyas and pattabhishek, Mamta said it would be "my good fortune that I am also becoming a witness in this holy moment of Maha Kumbh". She said she was receiving the blessings of the saints. She took initiation ('deeksha') from Guru Shri Chaitanya Gagan Giri in Kupoli Ashram 23 years ago and now she was entering a new life with complete sanyas, the statement added.

Speaking to reporters, Kulkarni said, "I started my penance ('tapasya') in 2000. And I chose Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as my 'pattaguru' because today is Friday... it is the day of Maha Kaali (Goddess Kaali).

"Yesterday, preparations were on to make me a mahamandaleshwar. But today Maa Shakti instructed me that I choose Laxmi Narayan Tripathi because that person is a 'saakshaat' (direct) form of Ardhnaareshwar. What else can be a bigger title than an Ardhnaareshwar doing my 'pattabhishek'," she said.

Kulkarni said she had to face an examination for the title of mahamandaleshwar. "I was asked what did I do in 23 years. When I cleared all the examinations, I got the 'upaadhi' of mahamandaleshwar," she said.

She said she was feeling very nice here and such planetary positions are being formed after 144 years. No Maha Kumbh could be as pious as this one, she added. Asked whether there was anger among a section of the seers over her 'deeksha', she said, "Several people are angry, my fans are also angry, they feel that I will return to Bollywood. But it is all right.

"Whatever the Gods wish. No one can supercede the will of Mahakaal and Mahakaali. He is 'param Brahm'. I have performed the ritual of 'Pind Daan' at Sangam," she told reporters.

Tina Maa said in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Mahendranand Giri of Juna Akhara, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara and other Kinnar Mahamandaleshwars, five Mahamandaleshwars -- Girnari Nand Giri, Krishnanand Giri, Rajeshwari Nand Giri, Vidya Nand Giri and Neelam Nand Giri -- were consecrated in this programme.

She said Kulkarni has been associated with Juna Akhara for the last two years and she came in contact with Kinnar Akhara for the past two-three months. Tripathi confirmed Kulkarni's association with the Kinnar Akhara and her spiritual journey.

"Mamta Kulkarni has been in touch with us for the past one-two years. She had previously been connected with Juna Akhara," Tripathi said. When Kulkarni came to Maha Kumbh, she expressed her wish to serve Sanatan Dharm, the seer said, adding the seers do not stand between a devotee and the divine and thus, they respected her wish. Kulkarni has now completed the sacred rituals and will soon officially join the akhara, Tripathi said.

In a press conference held after the pattabhishek, Kulkarni said, "Laxmi Narayan Tripathi understood my 23 years of penance and Swami Mahendranand Giri Maharaj took my test in which I passed. I did not know that I was being tested for the last three days. I got the invitation to be made mahamandaleshwar only yesterday." She said she joined the Kinnar Akhara because it was the 'madhyam maargi' (middle path).

"I did not want to go back to Bollywood, so I left Bollywood 23 years ago. Now I will independently preach Sanatan Dharma by adopting the 'madhyam maarg'. I had earlier come here for Maha Kumbh 12 years ago," she said.

The new mahamandaleshwar also said, "I had to go to Kashi Vishwanath for darshan today but the pandit I knew there went missing today. I don't know why they disappeared. But Swami Mahendranand Giri, Indra Bharti Maharaj and another maharaj appeared before me in the form of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh." Kulkarni said her mind told her that if she did penance for 23 years, she deserved a certificate (of the post of mahamandaleshwar).

About her film journey, she said, "I acted in 40-50 films and when I left the film industry, I had 25 films in hand. I did not take sanyas due to any problem, but to experience the bliss."

Mahant Balak Das, the Peethadhishwar of Patalpuri Math, said, "The process of becoming a mahamandaleshwar is very simple. There are 13 akharas, each have unique rules but the central value of service remains paramount." He said becoming a mahamandaleshwar involves 12 years of dedication and spiritual practice.

"The process includes daily chanting of Ram Japa 1,25,000 times and living a life of strict penance (Tapomayi Jeevan). The aspirant must follow a disciplined routine with only three to four hours of sleep per day," he said.