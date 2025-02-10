Kunal Kapoor Interview: "Success Is About Impact, Not Just Achievement"

Kunal Kapoor, the 'Oh-So-Hot' actor, as most women called him after the release of Rang De Basanti, made his screen debut in legendary painter M.F. Husain's Meenakshi: A Tale of Three Cities in 2004. Since then, the actor has appeared in over 20 films, including Rang De Basanti and Dear Zindagi, with each role distinctly different from the other. But this time, we didn’t talk to Kunal about his acting. Instead, we focused on his passion for storytelling, adventure, and his drive to create meaningful change.

A storyteller, adventurer, and a man committed to making a difference, Kunal is a different kind of hero. His venture, Ketto.org—one of India’s leading crowdfunding platforms—has helped people raise funds for medical emergencies, education, environmental causes, and more. Launched in 2012, the digital platform has helped millions, raising over Rs 1,100 crore.

Balancing a full-time acting career, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy isn’t easy, yet Kunal seems to thrive in chaos. "Balance comes from passion," he says. "When you love what you do, you find the time." Whether he is writing, filming, or planning the next big initiative for Ketto, Kunal treats each role as a different form of creative expression. "Some days are chaotic, but it’s all about prioritising."

Acting responsibly

Across the world, celebrities have been endorsing charitable causes. However, Kunal’s hands-on approach to helping individuals reflects his desire to engage with society meaningfully. "Celebrities have immense potential to create lasting change beyond just endorsements. Our industry has a lot of visibility and influence," says the actor. According to him, if more celebrities channeled that influence into building sustainable platforms, it could bring about real change.

Just like his drive to empower the less privileged, Kunal’s choice of roles reflects his sensibilities as an artist striving to make an impact. For instance, in Rang De Basanti, he played a college student who fights corruption alongside his friends. In Welcome to Sajjanpur, he portrayed a labourer, highlighting the plight of domestic workers. Clearly, box-office numbers aren’t how he measures success. "Initially, success meant box-office numbers and fame. Today, it’s also about impact. It’s become more about fulfillment and contribution, not just achievement," shares the Don 2 actor.

Behind the scenes

While Kunal has established himself as an accomplished actor, few know that he began his career as an assistant director. He also expresses his desire to be on the other side of the camera. "Direction is definitely something I am interested in. But right now, my focus is on acting and writing," he confirms.

Kunal shares that he has been actively developing stories in his time away from the spotlight. Apart from acting, films remain his "biggest passion," closely followed by adventure sports, which help him face fears and push boundaries. "These are lessons that apply to everything in life—whether it’s acting or entrepreneurship. Writing, on the other hand, helps me process thoughts and experiences. Storytelling has always been the one thing that comes most naturally to me. I am grateful to have a medium that allows me to indulge in that," says the actor, adding that he has five films lined up over the next year and a half.