Must-Have Fragrances From Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's New Luxury Candle Collection

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK), known for their opulent designs and timeless elegance, have now ventured into luxury home accessories with their exquisite candle collection. Blending art, heritage, and signature style, each candle embodies the duo's signature sense of luxury. Crafted to celebrate the rare and refined, this collection is nothing short of an indulgent experience. Here’s a look at five unique candles, each telling its own story through fragrance and design.
Maharani – queen of her own world
Celebrating feminine power and grace, Maharani brings together the rich aroma of jasmine with the seductive notes of tuberose, filling the room with an atmosphere of royal grandeur. Maharani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)
Mubarak – the art of celebration
Mubarak captures the spirit of celebration and togetherness with a sophisticated blend of leather and amber, evoking the warmth of shared moments. Available in both large and small sizes, this candle is a fragrant tribute to cherished memories. Mubarak by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)
Mehbooba – her memory lingers
A poetic ode to eternal love, Mehbooba combines the timeless scent of rose with the depth of oud, creating a romantic blend that is a love letter in fragrance and light. Mehbooba by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)
Mahal – heaven on earth
Inspired by personal sanctuaries, Mahal combines coffee’s rich aroma with the smoky sweetness of tobacco, inviting you into a world of opulence and intimacy. Mahal by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)
Maya – the magic of being present
Maya captures the beauty of the present with a lush blend of mogra and patchouli, celebrating the elegance of subtlety. Also available in large and small sizes, it invites moments of pause and reflection. Maya by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)
Each candle in the AJSK collection is meticulously crafted to embody true luxury, blending beautiful scents with designs that elevate any space. Whether to commemorate a special occasion or to indulge in serenity every day, this collection promises a sensory experience like no other.
