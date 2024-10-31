ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Must-Have Fragrances From Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's New Luxury Candle Collection

Whether to commemorate a special occasion or to indulge in serenity every day, this collection promises a sensory experience like no other.

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK), known for their opulent designs and timeless elegance, have now ventured into luxury home accessories with their exquisite candle collection. Blending art, heritage, and signature style, each candle embodies the duo's signature sense of luxury. Crafted to celebrate the rare and refined, this collection is nothing short of an indulgent experience. Here’s a look at five unique candles, each telling its own story through fragrance and design.

Maharani – queen of her own world

Celebrating feminine power and grace, Maharani brings together the rich aroma of jasmine with the seductive notes of tuberose, filling the room with an atmosphere of royal grandeur.

Mubarak – the art of celebration

Mubarak captures the spirit of celebration and togetherness with a sophisticated blend of leather and amber, evoking the warmth of shared moments. Available in both large and small sizes, this candle is a fragrant tribute to cherished memories.

Mehbooba – her memory lingers

A poetic ode to eternal love, Mehbooba combines the timeless scent of rose with the depth of oud, creating a romantic blend that is a love letter in fragrance and light.

Mahal – heaven on earth

Inspired by personal sanctuaries, Mahal combines coffee’s rich aroma with the smoky sweetness of tobacco, inviting you into a world of opulence and intimacy.

Maya – the magic of being present

Maya captures the beauty of the present with a lush blend of mogra and patchouli, celebrating the elegance of subtlety. Also available in large and small sizes, it invites moments of pause and reflection.

Each candle in the AJSK collection is meticulously crafted to embody true luxury, blending beautiful scents with designs that elevate any space. Whether to commemorate a special occasion or to indulge in serenity every day, this collection promises a sensory experience like no other.

ABU JANI SANDEEP KHOSLA CANDLE COLLECTION DESIGNER CANDLES LUXURY CANDLES

