Must-Have Fragrances From Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's New Luxury Candle Collection

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK), known for their opulent designs and timeless elegance, have now ventured into luxury home accessories with their exquisite candle collection. Blending art, heritage, and signature style, each candle embodies the duo's signature sense of luxury. Crafted to celebrate the rare and refined, this collection is nothing short of an indulgent experience. Here’s a look at five unique candles, each telling its own story through fragrance and design.

Maharani – queen of her own world

Maharani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)

Celebrating feminine power and grace, Maharani brings together the rich aroma of jasmine with the seductive notes of tuberose, filling the room with an atmosphere of royal grandeur.

Mubarak – the art of celebration

Mubarak by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)

Mubarak captures the spirit of celebration and togetherness with a sophisticated blend of leather and amber, evoking the warmth of shared moments. Available in both large and small sizes, this candle is a fragrant tribute to cherished memories.

Mehbooba – her memory lingers

Mehbooba by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)

A poetic ode to eternal love, Mehbooba combines the timeless scent of rose with the depth of oud, creating a romantic blend that is a love letter in fragrance and light.

Mahal – heaven on earth

Mahal by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)

Inspired by personal sanctuaries, Mahal combines coffee’s rich aroma with the smoky sweetness of tobacco, inviting you into a world of opulence and intimacy.

Maya – the magic of being present

Maya by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (ETV Bharat)

Maya captures the beauty of the present with a lush blend of

and patchouli, celebrating the elegance of subtlety. Also available in large and small sizes, it invites moments of pause and reflection.

Each candle in the AJSK collection is meticulously crafted to embody true luxury, blending beautiful scents with designs that elevate any space. Whether to commemorate a special occasion or to indulge in serenity every day, this collection promises a sensory experience like no other.