Aamir Khan Joins the ‘Later Daters’ Club: More People Are Dating in Their 50s and Beyond Proving That There's No Age For Love

It turns out, love is like a long-lost shirt. You may think it’s gone forever, but then, love turns up one day when you least expect it. Just ask Aamir Khan. On the eve of his 60th birthday, the Bollywood superstar introduced his partner, Gauri Spratt to the world, officially joining the growing tribe of ‘Later Daters.’ This is the sub-group of Gen Xers (born between 1965 to 1980) who are embracing relationships well into their 50s and beyond. A few of the Later Daters happen to be Boomers (born before 1965).

Gen X actor Aamir Khan (who was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao) revealed that while he and Gauri have known each other for over two decades, their romantic relationship only began a year ago. They've been living together in Bengaluru since then.

When asked about marriage, he simply smiled and dodged the question. Because, as any seasoned Later Dater will tell you, love at this stage of life isn’t necessarily about wedding bells, it’s about companionship, second (or third) chances, and discovering new joys without the pressures of traditional expectations.

Love Knows No Age

While love in later years has always existed, it was often hidden behind societal expectations and unspoken taboos. Today, however, attitudes are shifting. A recent survey by the dating app QuackQuack found that 38% of Indian users between 50-65 years (especially in Tier 1 cities) are actively seeking romantic relationships online. For many women over 50, companionship outweighs the need for romance. According to the same survey, 27% of women in this age bracket are prioritizing meaningful friendships over traditional dating, seeking partners who understand and respect their independence.

Why More People Are Choosing To Be Later Daters

Dr. Ananya Mehta, a Mumbai-based relationship counsellor, believes the Later Daters trend reflects a cultural shift. “As life expectancy increases and financial independence grows, people are realizing that love doesn’t have an expiration date. The stigma around dating after 50 is fading, especially in urban India, where more seniors are using dating apps and exploring new relationships without the burden of societal judgement.”

The shift is also linked to changing attitudes toward marriage. Many Later Daters have already experienced marriage once or twice and are no longer interested in the legalities of tying the knot again. Instead, they focus on companionship, emotional support, and shared experiences.

Netflix's reality show Later Daters has further cemented the idea that love doesn’t come with an expiration date. The show follows a group of singles over 50 as they navigate modern dating, challenges the outdated notion that romance is reserved for the young. With its mix of unexpected chemistry and the occasional awkward first date, the reality show proves that whether you’re in your 30s or your 70s, dating still comes with all the thrills, butterflies and occasional moments of cringe.

Celebrity Later Daters

Aamir Khan isn't the only one rewriting the script on love after 50. A growing number of high-profile personalities are finding happiness in relationships later in life, without the societal pressure to tie the knot.

Anurag Kashyap

The 52-year-old filmmaker is allegedly dating his former assistant director Shubhra. He was earlier married to film editor Aarti Bajaj and actress Kalki Koechlin. The director is vocal about the fact that he does not want to marry again and prefers being in a happy relationship.

Hrithik Roshan

The 51-year-old Bollywood actor has been quite public about his relationship with indie singer and actress Saba Azad. In fact, he shares an amicable friendship with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has also found love again!

Salman Khan

The eternal bachelor of Bollywood, Salman (58), has never been married, proving that for some, companionship doesn’t need a marriage licence. He is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur from Romania. She is also a regular at his family gatherings and parties.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short

The 75-year-old acting legend has been quietly dating comedian Martin Short, who is 74 years old, proving that love and laughter go hand in hand at any age. According to media sources, neither Streep nor Short were looking for a relationship when they started dating. In October 2023, Streep revealed that she had secretly split from her husband, Don Gummer back in 2017. Streep and Short are also co-stars on the comedy, Only Murders in the Building.

Meryl Streep with boyfriend and co-star Martin Short (Getty Images)

Brad Pitt

Post-Angelina Jolie, the 61-year-old Hollywood actor is in a “happy relationship” with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon since 2022. The actor's divorce with Jolie came through recently. Before Jolie, he was married to FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston.

Brad Pitt on a walk with girlfriend Ines de Ramon (Getty Images)

Cher

At 77, the iconic singer has continued to date younger men, embracing relationships as a source of joy rather than obligation. She is currently going out with 38-year-old music executive Alexander Edwards.

The rise of Later Daters proves that love is not the sole domain of the young. Whether it’s Anurag Kashyap or Aamir Khan finding happiness at 60, or a 58-year-old widow rediscovering romance through a dating app, the message is clear: love, connection, and companionship belong to all ages. So if you’re in your 50s or 60s and wondering if it’s too late to find love, take a cue from these Later Daters. It’s never too late to swipe right on a new beginning.