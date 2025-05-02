Aakash Gupta to Biswa Kalyan Rath and Harsh Gujral, Comedy Mixtape Arrives in India With A Slew of Popular Standup Comics This Month-End

After a blockbuster run across venues in the Middle East, multi-artist comedy festival Comedy Mixtape is set to debut in India. The two-day extravaganza will be held on May 30 and 31 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Presented by EVA Live in collaboration with Midas Events and DXB Live, the festival aims to redefine the live comedy experience by shifting it from intimate clubs to the grandeur of an arena setting. Tickets are now available on District by Zomato.

Day 1 will feature the observational genius of Aakash Gupta, the intellectual sharpness of Rahul Subramanian, and Ravi Gupta’s quick-fire improvisations. Joining them are crowd favorites like Gaurav Kapoor, Urooj Ashfaq, Mohd. Suhel, and Saurabh Pandey.

Day 2 promises even more variety, opening with Harsh Gujral’s storytelling, followed by the offbeat brilliance of Biswa Kalyan Rath and Gurleen Pannu’s fresh takes on modern life. Kaustubh Aggarwal, Ashish Solanki, Onkar Yadav, Rohan Gujral, and Punit Pania will bring their signature styles to close out the festival on a raucous, thought-provoking note.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder of EVA Live, said, “Our vision is to create an inclusive sanctuary where laughter bridges generations and cultures. We aspire to unite individuals from Gen Z to millennials and beyond.” Deepak Pawar, Founder of Midas Events, added, “We’ve always believed in comedy’s ability to connect people. With this format and lineup, we’re raising the bar for live entertainment in India.” Khalid Alhammadi, EVP of DXB Live, noted, “We’re excited to bring this global format to Indian audiences and create something unforgettable. Comedy Mixtape is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible talent of Indian comedians and bring an exciting festival experience to Mumbai.”