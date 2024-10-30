80% of Gen Z Considers Music Compatibility In Dating, Finds New Spotify Report

Streaming giant Spotify’s latest Culture Next report offers an enlightening look at how Gen Z interacts with music, podcasts, social life, and culture. Through a vast survey, Spotify unearthed insights into what drives these digital natives, revealing that music and podcasts are the emotional and social currency of a generation craving authenticity, connection, and self-expression.

The Soundtrack Of Romance

Music is central to romance for this generation of youth, born between 1997 and 2009. In fact, 80% of Gen Z respondents say they prioritise music compatibility in a potential partner rather than looks. This generation often shares songs to express feelings or get to know each other on a deeper level. Niche dating apps catering to specific music tastes are also springing up, speaking to their desire for compatibility that goes beyond the surface level. Instead of gauging interests based on favourite movies or books, this generation is forming bonds around the albums and playlists they share. One young Indian respondent, for instance, described using shared listening sessions during his commute to feel closer to his partner, despite physical distance.

Spotify’s data indicates that this generation has an endless appetite for self-curated playlists, driven by themes as niche as “falling in love with someone you can never have” or “venting.” In fact, 72% of all “POV” (point of view) playlists were created by Gen Z, who enjoy personalizing and romanticising their experiences. The most popular playlists include themes like “rainy day” or “first kiss,” illustrating how this generation uses music to capture and elevate everyday moments.

A Generation Obsessed With Firsts

Spotify’s report reveals that Gen Z treats music as a memory vault for life’s “firsts,” from first dates to graduation. They streamed 86 million minutes of playlists titled with “first” moments, symbolising how music transforms these milestones into deeply cherished experiences. This emotional attachment aligns with what psychologists call the “reminiscence bump,” where memories tied to formative events become lifelong favourites. Respondents in India overwhelmingly agree, with 89% expressing that hearing a song during a significant moment turns it into an “unforgettable soundtrack.”

Music And Podcasts Over Social Media

Gen Z values music as a pathway to connection. Rather than using music purely for individual enjoyment, they leverage it as a medium to forge connections. Gen Z has shown its preference for shared playlists, representing 60% of all Blend playlists created and shared in the last two years.

By crafting shared playlists, using collaborative playlist options, or engaging in Spotify’s Blend with Celebs feature with artists like Charli XCX and Lizzo, Gen Z is building micro-communities around music preferences. Their sharing habits underscore this: 67% of all profile shares on Spotify came from zoomers, amounting to 32 million profile shares. The younger generation’s inclination toward collective listening shows that while they may live online, they still deeply value real-world connections.

In their quest for connectivity, this generation has even redefined what “streaming together” means. Friends now come together for low-key gatherings where playlists set the ambience. According to the report, 89% of Gen Z listeners in India believe a good playlist is essential to a successful gathering, whether a house party or a simple get-together. They frequently stream through connected devices, turning music into the unifying thread of their social activities.

'Sad to Glad' Spectrum

Gen Z is an emotionally transparent generation, and Spotify notes a unique trend called the “Sad to Glad Pipeline,” where they create and stream playlists that span from sorrowful to joyous themes. This generation is deeply introspective, and rather than avoiding tough emotions, they choose to feel them fully. Some of the most streamed playlists reflect this, with titles like “Sad Crying Mix” and “Feel Good Happy Mix.”

They’re more likely than other generations to listen during nighttime hours, which they see as a time for deep thinking. Spotify found that certain keywords like “after hours” and “nocturnal” over-index on their playlists. Yet, the “pipeline” isn’t just about sadness. It’s about exploring the full emotional spectrum. Music is a tool for understanding themselves better, whether they’re dancing through happiness or wallowing in melancholy.

Gen Z treats music as a memory vault for life’s firsts (Freepik)

Gen Z is gravitating toward mainstream genres, with 74% describing their generation as “mainstream” rather than “fringe.” In India, they are leading the shift towards global pop culture, with Hot Hits Hindi and Bollywood Dance Music ranking as top playlists. Rather than staying in niche subcultures, they embrace the power of collective experiences. Spotify’s data shows that the genres they listen to range widely, from EDM to country and world pop.

Main Character Syndrome

One of the most distinctive trends is what could be called “main character energy.” For Gen Z, everyday life is cinematic, and music is their personal soundtrack. Whether it’s walking through campus, tackling chores, or simply reflecting, 87% of young Indian listeners say they feel like the protagonist in a movie when listening to music or podcasts during these everyday moments.

For a generation that grew up curating their lives for social media, this sense of “main character” is about romanticising their own experiences. Nearly 72% of all “point of view” playlists were created by Gen Z, with themes as specific as “walking in the rain” or “thinking about someone who will never know.” They are, in effect, using music to turn ordinary moments into something richer and more meaningful.