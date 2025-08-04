Indulge In The Flavors Of Delhi: 8 High-End Cafes and Restaurants You Can't Miss

Delhi is synonymous with food. The city is a vibrant mix of tradition and innovation with an array of dining experiences that cater to every palate. Whether you are a fan of contemporary twist to classic dishes or craving a sophisticated atmosphere to enjoy your meal, the city has it all. Take a stroll around the city and you will find a food gem tucked away in bustling streets to luxurious dining spaces in the heart of the capital. These cafes and restaurants promise not just exquisite food but an experience that sinks in with every bite you take. Here's the list of 8 cafes where Delhi’s rich heritage meets world-class dining experiences.

Nukkad

This vibrant café in the heart of New Delhi captures the essence of India’s beloved street corner hangout, a cosy, inviting spot where everyone feels at home. Known for its relaxed, next-door vibe, Nukkad offers a unique blend of nostalgia with a retro filmy theme, serving up comfort food and drinks with a fun, desi twist. What sets Nukkad apart is its lively atmosphere, featuring live music every da, from local acoustic bands to soulful Sufi mehfils, and special events happening simultaneously across multiple branches. The café’s warm, conversational tone and cultural ambience make it a perfect spot to unwind, connect, and create memories. Ideal for those seeking a casual place with great food, soulful music, and a truly immersive cultural experience. The restaurant also has a presence in Dehradun.

Price: Rs 2,500 for two

Where: Hauz Khas

NEST By 1Oak

Experience a haven of warmth, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, the allure of artisanal desserts, and the soothing charm of premium sheesha creates the perfect escape. Whether you are looking for a laid-back coffee session, a sweet treat, or a relaxing sheesha experience, Nest is your go-to destination for unwinding in style

Price: Rs 850 for two

Where: Greater Kailash 3

KIPOS

This mystical jungle-inspired retreat is where nature meets luxury. KIPOS is a haven for those seeking to unwind, indulge, and escape into an enchanting wilderness of flavors, aromas, and experiences. One-stop for all your delicious desires, vibes that are unmatchable & everything that’s the best!

Price: Rs 3,000 for two

Where: Greater Kailash 3

Connaught Club House

A high-energy microbrewery and performance lounge located in Janpath, Connaught Clubhouse is where Delhi comes to unwind, vibe, and celebrate. Known for its live music, craft cocktails, and eclectic interiors, the space is designed for urban millennials and professionals who seek bold flavors and an electrifying atmosphere. It transitions seamlessly from day brunches to late-night parties, offering a dynamic hospitality experience rooted in music, movement, and modern indulgence.

Price: 3000 for two

Where: Connaught Place

Cedar Club house

Cedar Club House is an elevated, design-forward restaurant that blends Renaissance-inspired interiors with globally influenced cuisine. Situated in Janpath, it offers a refined escape for diners who value aesthetics, innovation, and luxury. With Mediterranean, Asian, and modern Indian fare, paired with artisanal cocktails and intimate ambiance, Cedar caters to a sophisticated crowd seeking immersive and memorable dining moments in the heart of Delhi.

Price: 2,000 for two

Where: Connaught Place

The Fairytales Cafe

We bet you have seen this splashed all over your Instagram feeds. The Fairytales Cafe in Dwarka is a pastel dream come true that combines Bohemian sensibilities with delicious food, like a scene out of a fairytale book. Golden hour selfies, coffee breaks, brunch dates, evening snacks: Fairytales is right here for you with its all-day breakfast, fresh bakes, and dessert menu.

Price: 1,200 (approx.) for two

Where: Dwarka

The Big Tree

The Big Tree Dwarka brings an experiential twist to dining with rooftop views, dramatic cocktails, and a dedicated kids’ zone. From tableside mixology to unique desserts like Gilli T Mushroom, every detail is curated to delight. It’s where innovation, hospitality, and community come together under one vibrant canopy.

Price: 1,600 for two

Where: Dwarka

Honey & Dough

A friendly neighborhood bakery that offers scrumptious baked goodies, a hot cuppa and toothsome nibbles. Equipped with the latest technologies; it proudly boasts the highest quality and hygiene standards. No special order is beyond our bakery's capacity! We started our journey in 2016 with our first outlet in Defence Colony to fulfil the need for a quality bakery that would address the requirements of every customer by being a one-stop shop for a range of products. From ambrosial desserts to appetizing savouries, this French-inspired patisserie serves it all.

Price: 750-800 for two

Where: Janakpuri