5 Must-Try Biryani Recipies To Savour On World Biryani Day

Today, we commemorate the most beloved dish for many Indians and people around the world: delicious and fragrant rice delicacy blended with spices, tender meat, and vegetables, known as Biryani, as we celebrate World Biryani Day. Biryani is more than a dish; it brings families and friends together and strengthens bonds. It has become a nationwide craze in India, equally popular in Hyderabad and Lucknow.

The identity of Biryani has evolved to become secular. While it was once associated only with India's Muslim minority, it has now become India's most popular dish, embraced by people of all backgrounds. The traditional rivalry between Lucknow and Hyderabad Biryani is well-known, but this century has seen the emergence of new regional rivalries. As the popularity of Biryani has grown, people around the globe have developed different variants and styles of cooking it.

This year, we are celebrating World Biryani Day on October 11. Therefore, don't miss the chance to savour this scrumptious dish and try out these five classic Biryani recipes.

1. Hyderabadi Biryani

We're discussing Biryani, and it's impossible to talk about it without mentioning Hyderabadi Biryani. Biryani is a dish, but in Hyderabad, it's more than that - it's a part of life. Every day, a minimum of three lakh plates of biryani are cooked and consumed in Hyderabad. It originated from the kitchens of the Nizams of Hyderabad. If you want to taste the perfect blend of meat, rice, and spices, visit these places in Hyderabad. They serve the most authentic Biryani and have been doing so for a very long time.

Bawarchi, Abids (Average Cost: Rs 600 for two people)

Hotel Shadab, Ghansi Bazar (Average Cost: Rs 700 for two people)

Nayaab Hotel, Charminar (Average Cost: Rs 500 for two people)

2. Kolkata biryani

No Biryani can ever touch the soul of Bengalis if there isn't an 'aloo' (potato) in it. Bengalis are crazy about biryani, and it has a huge fanbase in the city. Every street and alley in the city of joy is lined with biryani shops offering top-notch biryani. It's tough to pick just a few of the best biryani spots in Kolkata, but here are some.

Kareem's, Park Street Area (Average Cost: Rs 1200 for two people)

Behrouz Biryani, Salt Lake (Average Cost: Rs 400 for one order)

Nizam's, New Market Area ( Average Cost: Rs 400 for two people)

3. Lucknowi Biryani

Lucknowi Biryani, also known as Awadhi Biryani, is a special dish from Lucknow that combines Biryani, Tari, and Raita. The key feature of Lucknowi Biryani is the use of Mutton cooked in a dum pukth style, where the gravy and rice are sealed in a handi and cooked over a slow flame in Desi Ghee. This method infuses the mutton pieces into the rice, making the rice juicy and aromatic.

Lalla's Biryani, Chowpattian Chowk (Average Cost: Rs 200 for two)

Wahis Biryani, Khayali Ganj (Average Cost : Rs 300 for two)

4. Kashmiri Biryani

Unlike most biryanis that are spicy, Kashmiri Biryani offers a different flavour with its sweet and mild taste. It is mixed with dry fruits, milk, and ghee, giving it a rich and divine flavour. Tender mutton pieces and rice infused with the essence of saffron and kewra water make every single bite an explosion of flavours

Mughal Darbar, Residency Road (Average Cost: Rs 500 for two)

Ahdoos, Regal Chowk (Average Cost: Rs 1500 for two)

5. Veg Dum Biryani

Why miss out on this delicious delicacy just because it is usually prepared with chicken or mutton? A must-try for all the vegetarians out there, Veg Dum Biryani is prepared with a blend of spices and vegetables.

The Gujarati vegetable biryani is renowned for its sweet and appetizing flavours. It's made with fragrant Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, and a blend of spices. The dish is often garnished with roasted cashews and raisins for added texture and sweetness.

Sindhi Veg Biryani is all about bold flavours and a spicy kick. It's made with a mix of vegetables, tamarind paste, and aromatic spices.