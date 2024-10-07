From Romance To Intense Suspense, 5 Korean Food Pairings That Can Never Go Wrong With Your Favorite K-Drama

Another year, another wave of K-drama hits, and with each one, the K-food craze in India continues to rise! Whether you are gearing up for the return of Squid Game Season 2 or getting lost in a romcom like Crash Landing on You, there is no better way to fully immerse yourself than with the perfect Korean food pairings.

Here is a guide to the best K-foods you can find in India to enjoy while binge-watching your favorite shows.

Ramyeon for the perfect slurp

Korean instant noodles, or ramyeon, are a staple. They are the ultimate comfort food, and their popularity in India has soared, with exports crossing over $8 million in the first half of 2024 alone! The spicy kick, chewy noodles, and heartwarming broth make ramyeon the perfect companion for cozy moments during your K-drama marathon. Whether you're swooning over the romance in Nevertheless or enjoying the flirty banter in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, a warm bowl of ramyeon is just what you need to complement the mood.

Ramyeon, pair it with What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (ETV Bharat/Instagram)

Perfect for: Romantic and feel-good shows like Nevertheless, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, or Love in the Moonlight—perfect when you crave something comforting and hearty while the love stories unfold on screen.

Korean Fried Chicken & Beer

The iconic Korean combination of fried chicken and beer, known as chimaek, is the ultimate pairing for your drama binge, especially as you gear up for the return of Squid Game Season 2. The double-fried chicken, coated in a sticky, flavorful sauce, paired with a chilled glass of beer, is the perfect antidote to the chaos on screen. This crispy treat will keep you company through every twist and turn as you watch the high-stakes competition unfold.

Korean Fried Chicken, pair it with Squid Game (ETV Bharat/Instagram)

Perfect for: Intense and heart-pounding moments in Squid Game, where you need something crunchy and indulgent to ease the suspense.

Gochujang

No K-food experience is complete without gochujang—Korea’s famous fermented chili paste. More brands are now introducing this iconic condiment to Indian shelves, making it easy to add a kick of authentic Korean flavour to your meals. Whether you are spicing up a rice bowl, jazzing up your bibimbap, or adding it to your tteokbokki, the deep, umami-rich heat of gochujang perfectly complements the lively, unpredictable humour of historical comedies. So, next time you're watching a historical comedy, why not savour the flavours of this timeless ingredient?

Gochujang, pair it with Mr. Queen (ETV Bharat/Instagram)

Perfect for: Pair these iconic dishes like bibimbap or tteokbokki while watching light-hearted historical dramas such as Hwarang or Mr. Queen, where you can enjoy the mix of tradition and comedy on screen—just like the blend of flavors in every bite.

Japchae

If you are a noodle enthusiast, then Japchae is a must-try! The Korean ‘glass skin’ might be a little difficult to attain, but we can satisfy our K-food cravings with these stir-fried glass noodles. Made from sweet potato, Japchae offers a delicate chewiness that is unlike anything you have tried before. Tossed with fresh vegetables, fragrant spices, soy-based sauces, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, Japchae is a wholesome and flavourful dish.

Japchae, pair it with Welcome to Waikiki (ETV Bharat/Instagram)

Perfect for: Slice-of-life dramas like Reply 1988 or Welcome to Waikiki, where the focus is on everyday joys and heartfelt connections—much like japchae itself, which combines simple ingredients to create a dish that’s rich in flavour and comforting.

Tteokbokki

This spicy rice cake dish has been gaining popularity in Indian K-food restaurants and is also available in ready-to-cook options. Tteokbokki is chewy, flavourful, and brings warmth and comfort in every bite — making it perfect for those cozy nights when you're wrapped in a blanket. Its spicy-sweet kick is the ultimate snack for binge-watching. In fact, it’s a dish often featured in Hospital Playlist, adding to its emotional warmth.

Tteokbokki, pair it with Hospital Playlist (ETV Bharat/Instagram)

Perfect for: Pair it with light-hearted, feel-good shows that give you a sense of warmth, like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha or, of course, Hospital Playlist itself.

With the highly anticipated release of Squid Game Season 2, there is no better time to stock up on these Korean treats and fully immerse yourself in K-culture. As the K-wave continues to rise, so do the exciting food options that bring you closer to the drama on screen. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some ramyeon, fried chicken, or tteokbokki and get ready for your next K-drama marathon!