5 Best Classic Horror Movies To Watch This Halloween

Spooky season is finally here, and what better way to embrace it than by watching some of the best horror films? These top 5 horror movies are perfect for Halloween—or really, any time of year if you’re a fan of bone-chilling thrills. So, get ready to add these titles to your list for a perfectly spooky, scary movie marathon.

Horror movies take us on an emotional rollercoaster, delivering everything from spine-tingling thrills to downright disturbing moments. Whether you're into creeping suspense or heart-pounding terror, these films will have you hiding behind the couch. Grab some popcorn and settle in for a horror-filled Halloween night!

Halloween (1978)

Halloween (Instagram)

Even after 40 years, this creepy, suspenseful, and terrifying classic hasn’t lost its magic. John Carpenter’s Halloween is a horror masterpiece, telling the story of a murderer who escapes from a mental institution 15 years after killing his sister on Halloween night in 1963. He returns to Haddonfield, Illinois, for more carnage, making it a must-watch for horror lovers.

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring (Instagram)

Want something truly unsettling? The Conjuring, directed by James Wan, brings real scares without relying on cheap jump scares. Based on true events, the film follows renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they help a family haunted by a dark presence in their farmhouse. It’s a movie that builds tension and terror, earning its R-rating purely through fear, without blood or profanity.

The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist (Instagram)

Considered one of the most terrifying films ever made, the original Exorcist from 1973 is a horror landmark. Directed by William Friedkin, this film is filled with anxiety, shock, and pure terror. It follows a young girl who becomes possessed by a demon, with her only hope lying in two priests attempting a dangerous exorcism. This is a must-watch to understand what true horror cinema is all about.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Instagram)

Bollywood fans, we’ve got you covered! Combining horror with comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a unique and thrilling mix. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film follows an NRI and his wife who move into an ancestral home, ignoring warnings about ghosts. When strange events start occurring, they call in a psychiatrist to unravel the mystery. It’s an entertaining ride for those who like a little laughter with their scares.

Stree (2018)

Stree (Instagram)

For a lighter take on horror, Stree is a must-watch. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this film blends humour with spooky elements, making it a great pick for Halloween with family and friends. Set in Chanderi, the townspeople live in fear of Stree, a spirit who abducts men during festivals. Vicky, played by Rajkummar Rao, and his friends attempt to uncover the truth behind the haunting. With a sequel released in 2024, it’s a perfect film to kick off the spooky festivities.