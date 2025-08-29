Catch A (Belated) World Blues Day Concert In Mumbai, Featuring Veteran Musicians And Rising Blues Artists

The blues, as everyone knows, is about waiting. Waiting for the rain to stop. Waiting for the train that never comes. Waiting for someone who left and probably isn’t coming back. So perhaps it’s only fitting that World Blues Day (technically celebrated on the first Saturday of August) is arriving late in Mumbai (on Saturday, August 30, 2025) at Antisocial, Lower Parel.

If you’ve ever loved a blues riff that bent time or a vocal that made heartache sound good, this concert is for you. At the centre of it is Adil Manuel, guitarist, composer, curator, and the kind of person who can convince an entire scene of veteran performers and new hopefuls to share the same stage. This is his sixth edition so far. He has carefully built a community project, designed to remind us that the blues isn’t dusty museum music, but alive, elastic, and often at its best when mixed with soul and RnB.

The Lineup

Think of it as a dream team and a discovery playlist rolled into one. “From powerhouses like Samantha Noella, Kanchan Daniel and Shubhangi C, to rising names such as Brent Tauro, Dhruv Trix, and Umang Mehta, plus seasoned players like Judah Lobo and Subhash Kamath, the bill reads like a who’s who of people who make music you actually feel,” Manuel told ETV Bharat.

There’s even an international sparkle in the form of Leona Berlin, alongside local stalwarts like Lal Gtr, Hiroshi Tokieda, Reuben Cheriyan, and Voxy Lady. The night will be held together (and probably made louder and groovier) by sound wizard Vijay Benegal.

What Is World Blues Day?

Blues Day itself was officially set up back in 2013, after thousands of enthusiasts signed an online petition demanding a global holiday for the genre. Since then, it’s been a chance to remind the world that without the blues, you wouldn’t have rock, you wouldn’t have jazz, you wouldn’t have hip-hop. And your Spotify playlists would be a very boring place indeed.

Antisocial, along with partners Furtados Music and Vox Amplification India, is turning into a blues sanctuary for one night only, with the music running from 9 pm onwards. Expect guitars that weep, voices that soar, and an audience that will cheer until their throats hurt.

The blues may have started in cotton fields half a world away, but on August 30, in Mathurdas Mills Compound, it’s going to sound like home.