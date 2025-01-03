ETV Bharat / lifestyle

2025 Travel Forecast: Uttarakhand Poised To Become Top Domestic Destination

The northern state of Uttarakhand is making headlines as it gears up to become a year-round tourist hotspot. With breathtaking landscapes, spiritual sanctuaries, and adventure-packed destinations, the state is doubling down on its appeal.

This New Year, Uttarakhand (also called UK in local slang) saw record-breaking footfalls, with popular spots like Kedarkantha, Harshil, and Dayara drawing thousands of visitors. The state is now taking proactive measures to ensure 2025 marks a milestone in its tourism growth.

A New Era Of Connectivity

In a landmark move, the Uttarakhand government recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). This agreement allows the state to utilize ITBP’s helipads in border districts like Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh to promote tourism in these remote areas. These helipads will not only improve access to breathtaking yet less-explored regions but also serve critical needs like medical evacuations and the delivery of medicines in emergencies.

Adding another feather to its cap, the Uttarakhand government inaugurated the Winter Char Dham circuit on December 8, 2024. Traditionally a pilgrimage route active only during warmer months, the circuit has been revamped to attract visitors in the off-season. The initiative aims to transform iconic spiritual destinations into year-round tourist hubs.

Record-Breaking New Year Footfall