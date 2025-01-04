2025 Travel Diaries: Where Your Favourite Celebs Welcomed The New Year

New Year’s celebrations are all about glitz, glam and globe-trotting for Indian celebrities. Let’s take a look at where your favourite stars were jet-setting this New Year, because nothing screams #NewYearGoals louder than Nayanthara partying with her fam in Dubai or Kareena Kapoor Khan snapping selfies in Switzerland.
Shah Rukh Khan
The Ambani family’s extravagant New Year’s bash in Jamnagar wouldn’t be complete without Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar made a suave entrance with wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. While SRK kept his socials hush-hush, glimpses from the grand affair (courtesy of other attendees) show the Khan family living their best life. Fans couldn’t get enough of SRK’s effortless holiday charm.
Shilpa Shetty
If there’s a trophy for Instagram-worthy holidays, Shilpa Shetty would claim it. From marvelling at Finland’s northern lights to enjoying London’s winter wonderland, Shilpa’s vacation posts have been pure bliss. Her caption, “Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland,” made us all consider booking a one-way ticket to Lapland.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took their two-year engagement anniversary to the skies—literally. The couple celebrated New Year’s in Australia, indulging in adventure sports like skydiving. Their Instagram posts, featuring cuddly wildlife and stunning landscapes, showcased a perfect mix of thrill and tranquility.
Nayanthara
Dubai was also the destination of choice for Nayanthara, who rang in 2025 with husband Vignesh Shivan and their twin sons. Her motivational caption (“Focus on love, hard work, and positivity”) paired with dazzling fireworks, set an uplifting tone for the year ahead.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
What’s a New Year without Kareena Kapoor Khan in Switzerland? Continuing her tradition, Bebo enjoyed snowy escapades with Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Her selfie spree ended with the caption, “See you on the flip side,” proving once again why she’s the queen of effortlessly glamorous family vacations.
Dia Mirza
For Dia Mirza, it was all about tropical vibes in Sri Lanka. Sharing serene beach snapshots, the actress reminded us to embrace life’s “small joys.” Her nature-centric posts were a perfect antidote to the holiday chaos.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia rang in the New Year in Texas, USA, with fiance Vijay Varma. While the duo kept their moments low-key, her Instagram stories teased fans with glimpses of a relaxed, love-filled holiday.
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri soaked in the northern lights in Finland’s Laplands, sharing a video of snow-covered landscapes that she called “one of the happiest chapters” of her life. Fans couldn’t stop swooning over her dreamy holiday.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan dived into 2025 with a cold plunge in Dubai’s ocean. His Instagram reel captured his bold start to the year, captioned, “It’s freezing, but I start the year with a dip in the ocean.”
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday joined Khushi Kapoor for New Year’s celebrations in Jamnagar with the Ambani family. Her adorable post featuring her pet dog and the caption, “Starting 2025 with only love,” was a reminder to cherish simple joys.
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal opted for a family-centric New Year in Goa. His posts captured idyllic beach picnics, bike rides, and pure relaxation... the perfect escape for the new year.
Here’s to 2025 being as dazzling as these celebrity escapades!
