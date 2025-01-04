ETV Bharat / lifestyle

2025 Travel Diaries: Where Your Favourite Celebs Welcomed The New Year

New Year’s celebrations are all about glitz, glam and globe-trotting for Indian celebrities. Let’s take a look at where your favourite stars were jet-setting this New Year, because nothing screams #NewYearGoals louder than Nayanthara partying with her fam in Dubai or Kareena Kapoor Khan snapping selfies in Switzerland.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Ambani family’s extravagant New Year’s bash in Jamnagar wouldn’t be complete without Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar made a suave entrance with wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. While SRK kept his socials hush-hush, glimpses from the grand affair (courtesy of other attendees) show the Khan family living their best life. Fans couldn’t get enough of SRK’s effortless holiday charm.

Shilpa Shetty

If there’s a trophy for Instagram-worthy holidays, Shilpa Shetty would claim it. From marvelling at Finland’s northern lights to enjoying London’s winter wonderland, Shilpa’s vacation posts have been pure bliss. Her caption, “Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland,” made us all consider booking a one-way ticket to Lapland.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took their two-year engagement anniversary to the skies—literally. The couple celebrated New Year’s in Australia, indulging in adventure sports like skydiving. Their Instagram posts, featuring cuddly wildlife and stunning landscapes, showcased a perfect mix of thrill and tranquility.

Nayanthara

Dubai was also the destination of choice for Nayanthara, who rang in 2025 with husband Vignesh Shivan and their twin sons. Her motivational caption (“Focus on love, hard work, and positivity”) paired with dazzling fireworks, set an uplifting tone for the year ahead.