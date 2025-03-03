Who Needs A Bowtie? The 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Was A Brooch Parade When It Came To Hollywood's Men

This year, the men in Hollywood collectively decided that the Oscars were the perfect place to raid the jewellery box, and we love it. A well-placed brooch makes a fashion statement. It’s a tiny, bedazzled whisper that says, “I know what I’m doing.” And this year, the stars came armed with all manner of glittering lapel candy, from symbolic reptiles to straight-up sprays of diamonds.

Adrien Brody

Best Actor winner Adrien Brody wore an oversized brooch worn on the side of his right lapel. Brody is a brooch lover, having sported brooches before they were back in fashion, including earlier this year at the Golden Globes.

Best Actor winner Adrien Brody (AP Photo)

Jeff Goldblum

When Jeff Goldblum hits the carpet, you know he’s bringing something extra. This year, the Wicked star embraced his inner Wizard of Oz, accessorizing with a floral brooch that tied into the green and purple accents of Cynthia Erivo’s gown. Add in his signature tinted glasses, a patterned shirt, and a lavender scarf, and you’ve got yet another Goldblum masterclass in ‘weird but wonderful’ menswear. Also, Wicked director Jon M. Chu joined in the fun with monkey cuff links.

Jeff Goldblum (AP Photo)

Colman Domingo

Some men go big, others go classic. Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (nominated for Sing Sing) fell into the latter camp, pairing his rich Valentino red jacket with a simple gold ribbon brooch. Understated, elegant, and exactly what you’d expect from a man who always looks like he smells expensive.

Best Actor nominee Colman Domingo (AP Photo)

Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's ex-beau may not have gone for reptilian glam or floral exuberance, but he still brought a brooch to the party. His traditional black suit got an upgrade with a sleek, simple breastpin. Think of it as the starter brooch for men who aren’t quite ready to embrace the full sparkle just yet.

Joe Alwyn (AP Photo)

Clément Ducol

French instrumentalist Clément Ducol decided that while tuxedos may be predictable, diamonds never are. The sheer elegance of the Oscar winner's diamond brooch turned his look from “classic” to “can’t-stop-staring.” Fun fact: diamonds sparkle 20% more when attached to a musician who looks like he just composed something emotionally devastating.

French musician and Oscar winner Clément Ducol (AP Photo)

Sterling K. Brown

The actor understands the power of a clean white tux. But even the crispest tux needs a little something extra, and that “something” came in the form of a tiny, perfectly placed white gold brooch.

Sterling K Brown (AP Photo)

Kit Connor

If the Oscars had an award for ‘Best Use of Fabric in a Jacket,’ Kit Connor would have taken it home. The Heartstopper actor’s exaggerated Giuliva Heritage lapels were practically a red carpet landmark. Throw in a monochrome tie, a bold brooch, and a Tag Heuer Monaco watch, and you’ve got a look that’s equal parts old Hollywood and a little bit villainous.

Wild Robot star Kit Connor (AP Photo)

Giancarlo Esposito

The seasoned actor's contrast-lapel tux was already a winner, but the V-shaped brooch gave it an extra touch of vintage sophistication. Turns out, brooches are the ultimate accessory for men who look like they could run a glamorous underground speakeasy.

Giancarlo Esposito (AP Photo)

Kieran Culkin and Robert Downey Jr.: Brooch Buddies

Best Supporting Actor winner Kieran Culkin (AP Photo)

The brooch bonanza didn’t stop at the carpet. When Kieran Culkin stepped on stage to collect his Best Supporting Actor trophy for A Real Pain, he did so with a brooch proudly pinned to his lapel. Presenter Robert Downey Jr., never one to let someone outshine him, also sported a breastpin, proving that even winners need a little sparkle.

Robert Downey Jr (AP Photo)

As the night went on, brooches continued to pop up, dazzling under the stage lights.

Oscar nominee Guy Pearce (AP Photo)

How to Wear a Brooch Like a Movie Star