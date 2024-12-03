2025 Jewellery Trends: Lab Grown Diamonds Will Bring A Sustainable Sparkle

For centuries, diamonds have been synonymous with luxury, love and enduring value. But the diamond industry (with its long history of mining and exclusivity) is at a crossroads. Enter lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), the brilliant disruptors transforming how we think about and wear these coveted gems.
India’s love affair with lab-grown diamonds received a significant boost in the 2023 Union Budget. During the 2023 Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant push to promote lab-grown diamond production in India. This initiative includes a five-year R&D grant to an IIT and a reduction in import duties on raw materials. Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines by gifting a lab-grown diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden (crafted in India’s diamond capital, Surat).
International celebrities are embracing LGDs for their ethical and environmental appeal. Actresses Zoe Kravitz, Penélope Cruz and Emma Watson (all outspoken advocates for sustainable fashion) have been spotted wearing lab-grown diamonds on red carpets. At the 2019 Met Gala, Mad Max actress Zoe Kravitz wore a pair of dazzling earrings from Anabela Chan that were accented by lab-grown diamonds.
Cruz teamed up with Atelier Swarovski to create her own LGD collection of earrings, bracelets and rings which she wore at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France. “To think that I am making something responsible, beautiful and empowering for women to wear is very emotional for me,” she said in a press statement.
The ETV Bharat Lifestyle team spoke to Vidita Kochar, Co-founder of Jewelbox to understand why LGDs are leading the charge for the future of diamond jewellery. At a fraction of the cost of natural diamonds, LGDs offer a guilt-free and affordable way to add elegance to your collection. They cost 70%-90% less than mined diamonds. This price difference has made diamonds accessible to a broader audience, transforming them from a once-in-a-lifetime purchase into a staple of everyday elegance.
What Are Lab-Grown Diamonds?
How Are They Made?
Created in controlled laboratory environments, these diamonds are identical to their mined counterparts. Using advanced technology, scientists replicate the natural diamond-forming process, either through High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) or Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) methods.
In the HPHT process, carbon is subjected to extreme pressure and heat, mimicking the conditions deep within the Earth. The CVD process involves breaking down carbon-rich gases into layers that gradually crystallise into a diamond. The result is a flawless gem that’s indistinguishable from natural diamonds (except to experts using advanced gemological equipment).
Popular With Fashion-forward Buyers
Hollywood stars like Daisy Ridley Zendaya, Karlie Kloss, Laura Dern, Mandy Moore and Olivia Palermo have all appeared in public sporting jewels from Cruz's collection. Celebrity endorsement of LGDs abroad signals a broader cultural shift where luxury aligns with responsibility. This sentiment is mirrored in India, where the jewellery market is seeing a surge in demand for LGDs. Fashion-forward consumers (particularly younger buyers) are drawn to the practicality and affordability of lab-grown diamonds. They are no longer just for weddings or big occasions but are being embraced for everyday wear.
India’s jewellery industry has always been steeped in tradition, with diamonds often reserved for significant life events. LGDs are challenging that norm. Trousseau pieces, engagement rings, and heirloom designs now sit comfortably alongside customised star-shaped or teddy bear-shaped diamonds.
Customers often start with simple pieces and quickly return for more elaborate designs. LGDs allow jewellers to cater to both traditional and contemporary tastes. From trousseaus to customised unicorn-shaped diamonds, the possibilities are endless.
Conflict-free And Carbon-neutral
While mined diamonds come with a legacy of environmental and ethical concerns (deforestation, soil erosion, water contamination, and human rights violations) lab-grown diamonds offer a cleaner alternative. Produced in controlled settings, they eliminate the need for invasive mining practices. Many manufacturers are now adopting carbon-neutral processes, utilising renewable energy to further reduce their ecological footprint.
Conflict-free and environmentally friendly, lab-grown diamonds align with the values of today’s conscious consumers. This sustainability is reshaping the industry’s narrative, making LGDs the preferred choice for ethically-minded buyers.
From Engagement Rings To Everyday Glam
One of the most significant shifts in the diamond market is the growing trend of using LGDs for everyday jewellery. Rings, earrings, and minimalist necklaces featuring lab-grown diamonds are flying off the shelves. In fact, online platforms report that consumers are increasingly purchasing LGDs for their practicality and wearability.
The trend is mirrored globally. In the United States, lab-grown diamonds now account for an estimated 17% of the engagement ring market, according to industry analyst Edahn Golan. This change is steadily gaining traction in the wedding industry in India.
The diamond industry is at a turning point, and lab-grown diamonds are leading the charge. As India positions itself as a global hub for lab-grown diamonds, consumers can look forward to more innovation, greater accessibility, and a guilt-free way to shine.
- Why Are LGDs the Future of Luxury?
- Affordability: LGDs cost a fraction of mined diamonds, making luxury accessible.
- Sustainability: Their production avoids the environmental degradation and ethical issues tied to mining.
- Customization: From unconventional shapes to colours, LGDs offer endless possibilities.
- Conflict-Free: LGDs eliminate concerns about "blood diamonds," ensuring peace of mind.
- Everyday Elegance: Their affordability and practicality make them ideal for casual wear.
