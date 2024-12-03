ETV Bharat / lifestyle

2025 Jewellery Trends: Lab Grown Diamonds Will Bring A Sustainable Sparkle

For centuries, diamonds have been synonymous with luxury, love and enduring value. But the diamond industry (with its long history of mining and exclusivity) is at a crossroads. Enter lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), the brilliant disruptors transforming how we think about and wear these coveted gems.

India’s love affair with lab-grown diamonds received a significant boost in the 2023 Union Budget. During the 2023 Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant push to promote lab-grown diamond production in India. This initiative includes a five-year R&D grant to an IIT and a reduction in import duties on raw materials. Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines by gifting a lab-grown diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden (crafted in India’s diamond capital, Surat).

International celebrities are embracing LGDs for their ethical and environmental appeal. Actresses Zoe Kravitz, Penélope Cruz and Emma Watson (all outspoken advocates for sustainable fashion) have been spotted wearing lab-grown diamonds on red carpets. At the 2019 Met Gala, Mad Max actress Zoe Kravitz wore a pair of dazzling earrings from Anabela Chan that were accented by lab-grown diamonds.

Cruz teamed up with Atelier Swarovski to create her own LGD collection of earrings, bracelets and rings which she wore at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France. “To think that I am making something responsible, beautiful and empowering for women to wear is very emotional for me,” she said in a press statement.

The ETV Bharat Lifestyle team spoke to Vidita Kochar, Co-founder of Jewelbox to understand why LGDs are leading the charge for the future of diamond jewellery. At a fraction of the cost of natural diamonds, LGDs offer a guilt-free and affordable way to add elegance to your collection. They cost 70%-90% less than mined diamonds. This price difference has made diamonds accessible to a broader audience, transforming them from a once-in-a-lifetime purchase into a staple of everyday elegance.

What Are Lab-Grown Diamonds?

Lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically, and optically identical to their mined counterparts. Grown in controlled environments using advanced technology, they replicate the natural process that forms diamonds deep within the Earth.

How Are They Made?

Created in controlled laboratory environments, these diamonds are identical to their mined counterparts. Using advanced technology, scientists replicate the natural diamond-forming process, either through High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) or Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) methods.