ETV Bharat / lifestyle

2025 Will Be A Nonstop Party For India, With Top Bands Green Day, Linkin' Park And Coldplay In Concert

Ed Sheeran returns to serenade India one more time across multiple cities. Whether you’re a Shape of You enthusiast or a sucker for Thinking Out Loud , the red head's concert promises musical therapy.

The Brit kings of stadium rock are kicking things off in style. Expect glowing wristbands, celestial vibes and a setlist that swings from Yellow to Viva La Vida . Chris Martin has promised magic, and honestly, when doesn’t he deliver? Singer Jasleen Royal is the supporting act for their India gigs.

If 2024 was the appetizer, 2025 is the all-you-can-eat buffet of international concerts. Coldplay, Shawn Mendes and more lighting up India’s biggest stages with magic and nostalgia. Just when you thought it couldn’t get better, 21 Savage and Cigarettes After Sex swoop in.

Shawn Mendes - Lollapalooza India 2025

American popstar Shawn Mendes makes his India debut at Lolla with all the charm and falsetto you can handle. If There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back isn’t already your anthem, it will be by the end of the night.

When: March 8, 2025

Where: Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai

Green Day

Punk rock pioneers Green Day bring their high-octane energy to Lolla India, promising a night of moshing, screaming and catharsis. Dust off your ripped jeans and sing along to American Idiot like it’s 2004 all over again.

When: March 9, 2025

Where: Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai

21 Savage - Indian Sneaker Festival

Atlanta’s rap icon 21 Savage makes his way to India in 2025, bringing along his sharp lyrics and smooth beats. Expect hits like A Lot, No Heart and Bank Account in what’s sure to be a hip-hop masterclass.

When: January 31 - February 2, 2025

Where: Gurugram

Cigarettes After Sex – India Tour

Dreamy, melancholic and utterly hypnotic, hipster band Cigarettes After Sex will create the ultimate mood for indie fans. Close your eyes and lose yourself in Apocalypse, Dark Vacay and Kiss It Off Me.

When: January 24 (Gurugram), January 25 (Mumbai) and January 28 (Bengaluru) in 2025

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram; MMRDA R2 Grounds, Mumbai; and Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru

Linkin Park – From Zero World Tour

Linkin Park’s first visit to India promises to be an emotional rollercoaster. The popular nu metal band from the US has a huge following in India that cuts across generations. After the untimely demise of their frontman Chester Bennington, co-lead vocalist Emily Armstrong has joined the band ahead of the world tour. Whether you’re screaming to Numb or crying to In the End, it’s going to be unforgettable. Although the UK and Europe dates are out, the India dates are yet to be announced.

Other international acts you can expect this year are Aurora, Glass Animals and Louis Tomlinson (at Lollapalooza in Mumbai). There are rumours of rap god Eminem doing an India tour.

Start saving for tickets, start planning your trip, and prepare for the greatest concert year India has seen yet. See you in the crowd!