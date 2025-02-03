Kendrick Lamar Triumph, Taylor Swift Snub, and Metallica's Defeat To Gojira: Unpredictable Drama And 5 Biggest Moments of the 2025 Grammy Awards

The Grammys are the ultimate meritocracy in music, or so we like to think. Every year, the Recording Academy gathers to celebrate the songs and albums that have defined pop culture of the moment. But what happens when the meritocracy decides to spread the love? When the voters (perhaps feeling the weight of history) decide that it’s time to let someone else have a turn?

Across 94 categories, there were a series of snubs and surprises on the night of February 2, 2025 that left observers scratching their heads.

Kendrick's Surprise Wins

Everyone was betting on Beyoncé but Kendrick Lamar dominated the 67th Grammy Awards, sweeping off five trophies for his viral diss track Not Like Us. During his Record of the Year acceptance speech, Lamar said, “This is the neck of the woods that held me down… since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps,” expressing gratitude to the communities of Palisades and Altadena, where he spent much of his early career.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar poses in the press room with his award for record of the year, best rap performance, best rap song, best music video and song of the year during the 67th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo)

The Taylor Swift Snub

Pop superstar Taylor Swift went into the 2025 Grammys with six nominations. She left with zero wins.

This wasn’t just any loss. This was the first time in Swift’s storeyed career that she had been shut out despite receiving six or more nominations. For an artist who has won Album of the Year four times (more than any other artist in Grammy history) the result was nothing short of shocking.

But was it really a snub? Or was it something else entirely?

Swift’s dominance over the past two decades has been so complete that it’s easy to forget just how rare her achievements are. She has redefined the music industry, broken records, and rewritten the rules of fame. And yet, on this night, the Recording Academy seemed to send a message: We see you, Taylor. But it’s someone else’s turn.

This isn’t the first time the Grammys have done this. In 2011, Eminem went 0-for-10 despite releasing one of the most critically acclaimed albums of his career. In 2014, Kendrick Lamar was shut out in all seven categories for good kid, m.A.A.d city. And now, in 2025, Taylor Swift joins the ranks of artists.

Billie Eilish Lost

If Taylor Swift’s shutout was surprising, Billie Eilish’s was downright baffling. Eilish entered the night with seven nominations, including Song of the Year for Birds of a Feather, a silky ballad co-written with her brother Finneas. By all accounts, it was a lock. And yet, when the envelope was opened, Eilish’s name wasn’t called.

This wasn’t the first time Eilish had been shut out. In 2022, she went 0-for-7 (which seemed inexplicable given her dominance in the years prior). But she is only 23 years old. She has already won Record of the Year twice, Song of the Year twice, and Album of the Year once. She has two Oscars.

What does it say when an artist as talented and innovative as Billie Eilish can be passed over not because her work isn’t worthy, but because the voters have decided it’s time to spread the wealth?

Metallica Loses To Gojira

Metallica is one of the most iconic bands in the history of heavy metal. They have won Best Metal Performance seven times (a record on its own that speaks to their influence and popularity). And yet, on this night, they lost to French metal band Gojira, whose name most casual metal fans haven't heard.

Metallica’s Screaming Suicide was widely expected to win. But Gojira’s Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!) took the prize, marking only the second time Metallica has lost in this category (The first was in 1996, when Nine Inch Nails’ Happiness in Slavery beat For Whom the Bell Tolls.)

Was this a snub? Or was it a sign that the Grammys are finally ready to embrace the next generation of metal artists? Gojira, after all, had a banner year, performing at the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

The Underdogs Had Their Day

While the snubs dominated the headlines, the 2025 Grammys were also marked by a series of delightful surprises:

Take Taylor Eigsti, for example. The jazz pianist’s Plot Armour won Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, beating out genre star Béla Fleck’s Rhapsody in Blue. Fleck, who had won in the category the previous year, performed on the Premiere Ceremony (a clear sign that the Grammys were rooting for him). And yet, it was Eigsti who took home the prize.

Singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell poses in the press room with her multiple Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles (AP Photo)

Then there was Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, who beat EGOT winner John Legend in the Best Children’s Music Album category. Legend’s My Favorite Dream was the heavy favourite, but Diaz’s Brillo, Brillo! won over the voters, proving that even the biggest names can’t always guarantee a win.

Let’s not forget Sierra Ferrell, the rising star in the Americana world who swept four categories, including Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song. Residente album Las Letras Ya No Importan beat Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana for Best Música Urbana Album.

5 Biggest Moments from the 67th Grammy Awards:

1. Kendrick Lamar stole the show, winning five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his hit Not Like Us.

2. Beyoncé made history, winning her first-ever Album of the Year award. She also took home Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, bringing her total to three Grammys for the night. With 11 nominations, she was the most nominated artist of the year.

3. Female artists shined bright, with Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX all winning awards.

4. The show stayed mostly neutral on politics, though some artists like Shakira, Alicia Keys, and Lady Gaga subtly referenced the current political climate in their speeches.

5. The Grammys gave back to the community. After wildfires hit the Los Angeles area in January, many events around the awards were canceled to focus on relief efforts. During the show, attendees and viewers were encouraged to donate to wildfire aid using a QR code on-screen. By the end of the night, over $7 million had been raised, according to host Trevor Noah.